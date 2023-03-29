Penticton, British Columbia – Overdose Warning Alert Issued for Okanagan







Decrease article font size





increase article font size





Illicit drug users in Penticton, British Columbia, have been warned of contamination of local drug supplies, Overdose. In a notice posted by interior health Warnings were issued on Tuesday about drugs marketed as down, dope and fentanyl, which contain high concentrations of bromazolam and fentanyl. The warning says there is a risk of fatal overdose, memory loss, drowsiness and prolonged nodding. People who have suffered an overdose of this drug may not recover with the use of naloxone. ⚠️ Drug Warning #Penticton issued. Do not use alone and get tested for medication. For more information:https://t.co/T1HKDYQIOX pic.twitter.com/mn6ktgyM6l — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) March 28, 2023 The story continues under the ad Health officials said in a notice that the drug looks like gray crystals and that smoking it is no safer than injecting it. There were eight drug-related deaths in Kelowna, three in Vernon and two in Penticton in January, according to the latest data from the BC Coroners Service. read more:

Overdose deaths continue to rise in Okanagan city The Internal Health Service, to which Okanagan belongs, had a total of 31 deaths.



2:00

Interior Health raises concerns over proposed drug ban in parks

In 2022, 87 people will die in Kelowna, up from 76 the year before. Vernon confirmed that in 2022, 40 people died from toxic drug deaths. This is a slight improvement from the previous year, when 42 people died. Penticton had 27 confirmed drug-related deaths. trendy now Quebec police officer dies in attempted arrest, Prime Minister Trudeau calls incident ‘heartbreaking’

In the 2023 budget, liberals look to ease inflation ‘without having to write big checks’ The story continues under the ad The high mortality rate is consistent with what is happening in other parts of the state. read more:

Red tape slows construction of Vancouver detox, public housing project approved four years ago Statewide, the BC Coroners Service reported 211 deaths in January and at least 11,195 deaths since the public health emergency was declared in 2016. The death rate in January was 47 per 100,000, according to a statement from the coroner’s office, two times lower than the 20.5 death rate that prompted BC medical and health officials to declare a state of emergency almost seven years ago. more than double.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9584264/toxic-drugs-overdose-warning-penticton-march-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related