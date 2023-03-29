Sustained-Release Oxycodone Reduces Abuse, Poison Center Data Suggests





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Anti-abuse formulations of oxycodone are associated with fewer severe medical outcomes and less intentional abuse than other opioid products, Poison Center data show. Of the 189 exposures to oxycodone sustained-release (Xtampza ER) reported to the Center for Poisons between 2016 and 2022, severe medical consequences occurred in 12.7% of cases, according to Richard Dart. This was lower than other opioid products (14-19%).MD, PhD, Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center, Denver. However, the rate of exposure associated with death was numerically highest for oxycodone ER, 1.6% (n = 3), compared to 0.4 for other opioid products, including immediate-release oxycodone and other anti-abuse opioids. ~ 1.0%. Of the cases with known oxycodone ER results, 42% were intentional or suicidal exposures, lower than the other drug groups (55–78%). American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM) Annual Meeting “Compared with other opioid analgesics, Xtampza ER has milder medical outcomes, highlighting the efficacy of anti-abuse agents,” Dart said. Rosanne Sheinberg, MD, AAPM session moderator at the University of Washington in Seattle, said: MedPage Today “There are probably two reasons for the low number of cases of Xtampza ER. It is unlikely that it will be altered or abused.” Researchers have studied abuse-, diversion-, and addiction-related surveillance (radar) system (51 out of 55 centers nationwide). During the study period, there were 3,907 exposures to other abuse-deterrent ER opioid formulations, 6,011 exposures to immediate-release oxycodone, 2,155 exposures to other ER opioids, and 19,782 to unspecified oxycodone (NOS). exposures, and 5,247 exposures to morphine NOS. . Of these, the percentage of major medical outcomes or deaths are: Other abuse deterrent ER opioids: 16.5% and 0.7%, respectively

Immediate Release Oxycodone: 14.6% and 0.4%

Other ER opioids: 14.2% and 0.6%

Oxycodone NOS: 18.7% and 0.7%

Morphine NOS: 16.9% and 1.0% Rates of all intentional exposures, including suspected suicide, were 78% for oxycodone NOS, 72% for other abuse deterrent ER opioids, 68% for morphine NOS, 61% for immediate release oxycodone, and 55% for other ER opioids. % was. “We believe that many of the tablets associated with NOS oxycodone are counterfeit tablets,” Dart said, explaining that the tablets were the wrong size and color to look like real oxycodone, based on a description of poison control. He added that many of these counterfeit tablets may also contain fentanyl. Ed Sussman is a freelance medical writer based in Fort Pierce, Florida, USA. Disclosure This study was funded by Collegium Pharmaceuticals. RADARS is funded by the FDA and industry. Sheinberg has not disclosed its affiliation with the industry. Primary information American Academy of Pain Medicine Source reference: Kritikos B, et al. “Differences in severity of medical consequences of addiction center-reported exposures involving Xtampza ER and other opioid analgesics,” AAPM 2023. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

