How many steps per day will keep the Grim Reaper at bay?

A cohort study of US adults suggested that walking more than 8,000 steps even a few days a week was associated with a lower risk of death.

Compared with those who never logged 8,000 steps in a typical week, those who walked 8,000 or more steps 1-2 days per week had a lower risk of all-cause mortality at 10 years (adjusted risk difference). [aRD] -14.9%, 95% CI -18.8 to -10.9), reported by Kosuke Inoue, MD, PhD and colleagues at Kyoto University, Japan.

This risk was even lower in those who walked ≥8,000 steps 3 to 7 days per week (aRD -16.5%, 95% CI -20.4 to -12.5). JAMA network open.

“The estimated associations were robust using various thresholds for steps per day between 6,000 and 10,000 steps,” Inoue and team wrote. “Our findings suggest that for individuals facing difficulties in exercising regularly (e.g., work or family obligations), achieving the recommended daily steps on just a few days a week can help. , suggest that it has significant health benefits.

Additionally, ≥8,000 steps 1–2 days/week (aRD -8.1%, 95% CI -11.8 to -4.4), 3–7 days/week (aRD -8.4%, 95% CI -12.5 to -4.4) Compared to 0 days a week.

“The conservation association plateaued when individuals took sufficient daily steps for more than three days,” Inoue and colleagues noted.

and Accompanying commentaryJames Sawalla Guseh, M.D., Ph.D., Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and Jose Figueroa, M.P.H. pointed out. Warrior. “

“The results highlight the feasibility of a goal of 8,000 steps achieved twice weekly as a potential minimum physical activity threshold that is accessible and achievable,” they wrote. In an era where is prevalent, new and simpler approaches to coaching physical activity, such as step-based goals, may be more appealing and motivating to the general public.”

However, they noted that “the evidence for sporadic activity is not as robust as that for sustained, regular aerobic exercise.”

Inoue et al. used data from the National Health and Nutrition Survey for the 2005-2006 cycle for their analysis. The final analysis included 3,101 people over the age of 20, all of whom had access to step count data obtained from accelerometers during his seven consecutive days of waking.

The mean age was 50.5 years and 51% were female. About half were white, 21.5% were black, and 23.7% were Hispanic. According to the ICD-10 code, at 10 years of follow-up, 14.2% of participants died from any cause and 5.3% died from cardiovascular causes.

Approximately 63% of all participants achieved 8,000 or more steps 3 or more days per week, and 17.2% achieved this goal 1 or 2 days per week. 20.4% missed this goal on any day of the week.

Nearly 30% of people with cardiovascular disease at baseline failed to meet their step goal on any day of the week, and only 5.8% met their goal three or more days per week. A similar trend was seen in those with diabetes or hypertension at baseline.

Those logging more steps tended to be younger, male, Hispanic, insured, married, and never smokers.

However, in a stratified analysis, even among participants aged 65 years and older, walking ≥8,000 steps 1–2 days per week was associated with a reduced 10-year all-cause mortality risk (aRD -19.9%, 95% CI – 30.8 to -8.9). 3 to 7 days a week (aRD -27.7%, 95% CI -36.5 to -19.0) vs. 0 days a week.

Both men and women benefited from walking, although slightly greater protection was seen in men walking ≥8,000 steps 3 or more days per week (aRD -23.8% vs. women -12.2%).

Guseh and Figueroa noted some limitations of this study, including observational design and possible selection bias.

Kristen Monaco Staff writer focusing on endocrinology, psychiatry and nephrology news. She is based out of our New York City office and has been with the company since 2015.

Disclosure This research was supported by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development, the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, the Japan Endocrine Society, the Meiji Yasuda Life Health and Welfare Foundation, and the Next Generation Leadership Development Program. A scientist with global insight sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan. Inoue did not report disclosure. Other study authors reported grants from the National Institute on Aging, the California Department of Public Health, and the National Institute for Minority Health and Health Disparities. Guseh reported receiving funding from the American Heart Association, the Harold Amos School of Medicine Development Program, and the Harvard Catalyst KL2 Medical Research Investigator Program. Consulting fees from the New England Patriots Organization. We also have a patent-pending method and device for predicting peak oxygen consumption during exercise, cardiovascular outcomes, and future mortality using deep learning models of electrocardiograms. Figueroa reported receiving grants from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Arnold Ventures, the National Institute on Aging, the Episcopal Health Foundation, the Commonwealth Fund, and personal fees from Humana Inc and the InterAmerican Development Bank outside of submitted work. Primary information JAMA network open Source reference: Inoue K, et al. Association between daily step count patterns and mortality in US adults. JAMA Netw Open 2023; DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.5174. secondary source JAMA network open Source reference: Guseh SG, Figueroa JF “Evaluating the health benefits of low-frequency step-based physical activity — revisiting the ‘weekend warrior’ pattern,” JAMA Netw Open 2023; DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.5184.