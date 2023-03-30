Pets may help prevent food allergies in children





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pregnant women who live with pets have children with fewer allergies as long as their babies are around animals, according to a new study. May help prevent. Scientists say more research is needed Study abroad from Japan Babies who live with animals have a 13% to 16% lower risk of developing food allergies. “He cures my itch,” said the Jediah. Three-year-old Jediah is looking forward to seeing an allergy doctor. “It’s a little nerve-wracking,” said his mother, Mary Shreve. “When he goes to school, there’s always that fear if he picks something up.” Jediah’s mother, Shreve, hears about a new study showing that babies with pets have a lower risk of developing food allergies. “It can be deadly, so if we can find a way to reduce it, I’m all for it,” Shreve said. With Dr. Manav Segal chestnut hill allergy says it is a significant new study of 65,000 children. Pregnant women who live with pets have been shown to have children with fewer food allergies. “This goes back to the hygiene hypothesis,” Segal says. He says that early childhood exposure to bacteria is important for boosting the immune system, which can prevent allergies. “Having a pet at home can play a protective role,” Segal said. “We were to be exposed to bacteria, viruses and parasites.” Currently, 8% of American children have food allergies and the number is increasing. “Food allergies are a huge problem,” Segal said. “I see it as an epidemic.” Dr. Segel is currently treating some children with oral immunotherapy, exposing them to things they are allergic to, ultimately limiting or eliminating reactions. Jedi’s mother hopes immunotherapy will work for him, but new research on pets doesn’t apply to her family. I have an allergy. “It’s not a silver bullet, but I think you know there are a lot of different correlations that can help,” Shreve said. Clearly, pets don’t protect everyone, but this study shows that animals aren’t harmful to children’s immune systems, and previous studies have shown that children who have pets have fewer seasonal allergies. shows. Stephanie Stahl



Stephanie Stahl is an Emmy Award-winning health reporter. She can be seen daily on CBS3 Eyewitness News and The CW Philly.

