



A global review of evidence suggests that a Mediterranean diet may reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or early death for hundreds of millions of people with high risk of cardiovascular disease. increase. A diet rich in olive oil, nuts, seafood, whole grains and vegetables has been associated with many benefits and is well known for its ability to extend the lifespan of healthy individuals. However, there has been limited evidence to date about how it can help people at increased risk of cardiovascular disease. These include obesity, type 2 diabetes, and living with high blood pressure or high cholesterol. and those who are physically inactive, smoke, or consume harmful levels of alcohol. Guidelines now recommend different diets for people at increased risk for heart disease, but they usually rely on low-certainty evidence from non-randomised studies. The world’s first large-scale study that analyzed 40 randomized controlled trials involving more than 10 people provides strong evidence. A Mediterranean diet and a low-fat diet reduce the chance of death and heart attack in people at high risk of cardiovascular disease, according to the first comparative review of seven programs published in . BMJ Journal. “Moderate-certainty evidence indicates that programs promoting a Mediterranean diet and a low-fat diet, with or without physical activity or other interventions, reduce all-cause mortality and non-fatal myocardial infarction. increase [heart attacks] in patients at high cardiovascular risk,” the study authors wrote. “Mediterranean programs are also likely to reduce the risk of stroke.” Researchers from the United States, Canada, China, Spain, Colombia and Brazil reviewed 40 trials involving 35,548 participants (7 diet programs with an average of 3 years of follow-up). The 7 diets are Mediterranean, low-fat, very-low-fat, modified-fat, a combination of low-fat and low-sodium, Ornish (vegetarian, low-fat, refined sugar), and Pretty Kin (a plant-based diet that limits processed foods). Based on moderate-certainty evidence, Mediterranean diet programs are superior to minimal interventions in preventing all-cause mortality, non-fatal heart attack, and stroke in people at risk for cardiovascular disease. was Low-fat programs were also superior to minimal interventions with moderate certainty in preventing all-cause mortality and nonfatal heart attack. The other five diet programs had little or no effect compared with minimal interventions, usually based on low- to moderate-certainty evidence. The researchers noted that their study had several limitations, including the inability to measure adherence to the diet program and other factors within the program, such as medication and smoking cessation support, that may have been responsible. The BMJ nonetheless said it was a comprehensive review. “We’ve known for a long time that a Mediterranean-style diet is good for the heart, but we were able to confirm that such a program reduces the risk of death and heart attack in patients who are already at risk for cardiovascular disease. It is encouraging that the British Heart Foundation was not involved in the study. “Whether you’re at risk or not, a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet like a Mediterranean-style diet, can help lower your risk of developing heart and circulatory disease. “The risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension and high cholesterol, are also reduced with a Mediterranean diet. “It’s simple: get enough fat from unsaturated sources like fruits and vegetables, legumes, lentils, whole grains, fish, nuts, seeds, low-fat dairy, and olive oil. Processed meats It’s also important to cut down on salt and sweets.”

