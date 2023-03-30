Health
Cluster headache, migraine associated with the circadian system
Data from meta-analyses and other studies have shown that cluster headaches and migraines are related to the circadian system.
In 16 studies, cluster headache had a pronounced circadian pattern of attacks in 70.5% of 4,953 participants, with a distinct peak between 21:00 and 03:00 and generally peaking in spring and autumn. There was a year peak, reports Mark Joseph Burish, MD, PhD, of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, and colleagues.
Migraine had a circadian pattern of attacks in 50.1% of 5,385 participants in eight studies, with a clear trough between 23:00 and 07:00, with a circadian peak from April to October. There was, writes the researchers. neurology.
“These data suggest that both headache disorders, particularly cluster headache, are highly circadian on multiple levels,” Burish said in a statement.
“This reinforces the importance of the hypothalamus, the region of the brain that houses the primary biological clock, and its role in cluster headaches and migraines,” he said. It raises the question of the genetics of triggers such as changes in sleep, which are known triggers and clues to the body’s circadian rhythms.”
The results also raise the possibility of using circadian-based therapies for headache disorders, Burish said. “This could include both treatments based on circadian rhythms, such as taking drugs at specific times of the day, and treatments that cause circadian changes that are possible with certain drugs,” he said. said.
The proportion of patients with circadian patterns was not as high in migraines as in cluster headaches, but it was prominent in “disorders where timing is not considered a salient feature,” write Burish and colleagues.
Chronotypes were highly diverse in both cluster and migraine. Cluster headaches were associated with lower levels of melatonin and higher levels of cortisol compared to controls. It was also associated with two major circadian genes. clock and REV-ERBα. Five of the nine cluster headache susceptibility genes were clock-controlled genes (CCGs) with a circadian pattern of expression.
Migraine sufferers also had lower urinary melatonin levels, which were even lower during attacks. Migraines were associated with two major circadian genes. CK1δ and RORα110 out of 168 migraine susceptibility genes were CCG.
Dr. Heidi Sutherland and Dr. Lyn Griffiths from Queensland University of Technology, Australia, say that a better understanding of the chronobiological factors involved in cluster headache and migraine may influence treatment approaches. increase.accompany editorial.
Interventions known to regulate sleep, such as melatonin and cognitive-behavioral therapy, may help some patients prone to circadian rhythm deviations and sleep disturbances, the editors note. In addition, treating co-morbidities that cause sleep disturbances, such as insomnia, may help manage headaches.Furthermore, potential chronobiological effect Sutherland and Griffiths suggest that headache and migraine drugs should also be considered.
The observation of the circadian features of cluster headache “is probably not surprising” in that it confirms previous studies, the researchers note. There is another line of research that suggests that Many common migraine triggers—bright lights, exercise, skipping meals, and changes in sleep and wakefulness such as sleep deprivation or oversleeping—are also variables that may serve as cues for circadian time. they pointed out.
The researchers evaluated all available studies on cluster headache and migraine, obtained information on diurnal and yearly headache timing, and performed separate analyzes of genome-wide association studies.
A limitation was that many studies did not define what a “circadian pattern” is, the researchers admitted. nor reported circadian rhythm problems, including shift work, they added.
Disclosure
This work was supported in part by the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, the Welch Foundation, the NIH, and the Will Irwin Headache Research Foundation.
Burish reported that he was an unpaid member of the Clusterbusters Medical Advisory Board and a site investigator for a cluster headache clinical trial funded by Lundbeck.
Sutherland reported a grant from the American Migraine Research Foundation and support from the Queensland University of Technology for Genetics Research. Griffiths reports that he has received grants from the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council, the US Department of Defense, the Migraine Research Foundation, and is a consultant to Teva.
Primary information
neurology
Source reference: Benkli B, et al “Circadian features of cluster headache and migraine: a systematic review, meta-analysis, and genetic analysis” Neurology 2023; DOI: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000207240
secondary source
neurology
Source reference: Sutherland H, Griffiths L. “Timing is everything. Circadian factors in cluster headache and migraine.” Neurology 2023; DOI: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000207329.
