Anticancer drug leaflets for European patients omit important facts.cancer research





Cancer drug information leaflets for European patients often omit important facts and some are “potentially misleading” about treatment efficacy and related uncertainties, researchers say is known by According to World, cancer is the second leading cause of death in Europe after heart disease, with more than 3.7 million new cases and 1.9 million deaths each year. health organization. Medicine is an important weapon against disease. However, important facts about them are often missing from official sources provided to patients, clinicians, and the public. According to research It is led by researchers from King’s College London, Harvard Medical School, the University of Sydney and others. “Regulated sources of information on cancer drugs in Europe are failing to meet patients’ information needs,” the study’s authors wrote in the BMJ journal. “If patients do not have access to such information, clinical decisions may not suit their preferences and needs.” To receive and participate in medical care, patients need quality information about treatments, tests, and services, including information about the benefits and risks of prescription drugs. However, existing research on this issue is limited. To address this, researchers assessed the extent to which information about anticancer drugs is communicated to European patients, physicians, and the general public. They reviewed formal written and electronic information for clinicians, patient information leaflets, and published summaries of 29 new anticancer agents approved by the European Medicines Agency between 2017 and 2019. We then compared the medicinal efficacy information from these sources with the data available in regulatory evaluation documents that contain everything needed for drug approval. Researchers have found that important information about drug benefits and uncertainties is often unreported. At times, the reporting of studies on drugs was “inconsistent” and “potentially misleading” when compared to what was reported in regulatory evaluation documents. Important gaps and uncertainties in the evidence base were also rarely reported. Skip past newsletter promotions Archie Bland and Nimo Omer reveal the top stories and what they mean for free every weekday morning Privacy Notice: The newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, privacy policyWe use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google. privacy policy and terms of service application. After newsletter promotion The study also found that scientific concerns about the reliability of the evidence for the drug’s benefits are rarely communicated to clinicians, patients, or the public. The grim findings highlight the “need to improve communication about the benefits and associated uncertainties of anticancer drugs in European regulatory sources to support evidence-based decision-making by patients and their clinicians.” emphasizes,” the authors concluded. in the linked editorialthe BMJ editors say, this study explores whether this knowledge gap is impeding shared decision-making, and whether new ways of presenting information, such as visual representations of data on benefits and harms, can be applied to other types of medicines. He said that he questioned whether it could be applied to

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/mar/29/cancer-drug-information-leaflets-patients-europe-omit-facts

