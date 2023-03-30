Delaying treatment for localized prostate cancer does not increase risk of death

Patients and clinicians choosing between active surveillance, radical prostatectomy, and radiation therapy for low-risk to good intermediate-risk localized prostate cancer no longer know that delays in treatment can lead to death. Don’t worry. At the 38th European Urological Association (EAU23) Annual Meeting in Milan, Italy, the investigator presented the results of his ProtecT trial, which showed a prostate cancer-specific survival rate of approximately 97%, with management Regardless, the overall survival rate at 15 years was shown to be 78%. Selection.

“This is very good news. A rapid decision on treatment is not necessary and may cause harm.News release from the University of Bristol.

ProtecT’s latest findings are: New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). In the first trial, researchers enrolled 1,643 men (ages 50–69) diagnosed with localized prostate cancer between 1999 and 2009 with active monitoring, radical prostatectomy, or neoadjuvant androgen deprivation. Patients were randomly assigned to receive radiotherapy with adjuvant therapy (ADT). Approximately 77.2% of men had low-risk Gleason Grade Group 1 disease. At a median follow-up of 15 years, 45 men (2.7%) died of prostate cancer, 17 (3.1%) in the active monitoring group, 12 (2.2%) in the prostatectomy group, Sixteen (2.9%) died of prostate cancer. Radiation treatment group – non-significant difference. A total of 356 men (21.7%) died from any cause in equal proportions between groups.

Investigators reported that rates of metastasis, local progression, and long-term ADT use were higher in the active-monitoring group than in the treatment group. Metastasis occurred in 9.4% of the active monitoring group compared with 4.7% and 5.0% in the prostatectomy and radiation therapy group. Clinical progression occurred in 25.9% vs. 10.5% and 11.0%, respectively. Long-term ADT was received by 12.7% vs. 7.2% and 7.7%, respectively. A quarter (24.4%) of the active monitoring group had definitive treatment at 15 years and he had not received ADT, the researchers report. Dr. Hamdy noted that active surveillance protocols have changed significantly since the start of the ProtecT trial, and may change further. A panelist at the EAU session discussed whether he would suffice with an MRI or whether a prostate biopsy is still necessary for active surveillance of grade 2 cancer. They also discussed the suitability of PSMA-PET for local evaluation of the prostate.

“Our findings provide evidence that there is a need for greater awareness of the limitations of current risk stratification methods and treatment recommendations in guidelines,” Dr. Hamdi’s team wrote in their paper. “Men with newly diagnosed localized prostate cancer and their clinicians should take the time to carefully consider the trade-offs between harms and benefits of treatment when making management decisions. can do.”

Researchers stress that some men with localized prostate cancer still die.With modern risk stratification, up to 34% of the ProtecT cohort actually have moderate or high risk prostate cancer at diagnosis. This trial was insufficient to discuss the results of these subgroups. According to researchers, risk stratification needs to be further improved with better matching of tumor phenotype with its genotype.

Dr. Hamdi said in a news release, “It has also become clear that a small group of men with invasive disease cannot benefit from current therapies.” We need to improve both our ability to treat.”

“In summary, the management of localized prostate cancer has changed significantly since the ProtecT trial began in 1999,” wrote Oliver Sartor, MD, Tulane School of Medicine, New Orleans, Louisiana. increase. NEJM Editorial accompanying article by Dr. Hamdi and colleagues. “Nevertheless, the results of this trial provide valuable data for decision-making in a large group of men with low- or intermediate-risk prostate cancer.”

Also at EAU23, collaborator Jenny L. Donovan, PhD, from the University of Bristol, UK, presented patient-reported results from the 7-12 year ProtecT trial. Leakage requiring pads occurred in 18% to 24% of patients in the prostatectomy group, compared to 9% to 11% in the active monitoring group and 3% to 8% in the radiotherapy group. Nocturia (voiding at least twice a night) occurred in 34% of the prostatectomy group at 12 years compared with 48% of the radiotherapy group and 47% of the active monitoring group. bottom. Fecal leakage affected 12% of the radiotherapy group but 6% of the other groups by 12 years.

Erection sufficient for intercourse at 7 years was reported by 18% of the prostatectomy group compared with 30% of active monitoring and 27% of the radiotherapy group. All men experienced low potency by the 12th year.

These findings are NEJM record.

