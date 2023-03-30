Anti-aging potential found in invasive weeds





summary: The spiked fruit of the invasive weed nautilus has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and stimulates the production of collagen in the skin. sauce: ASBMB The fruits of the cocklebur plant, which grows worldwide and is often considered a noxious weed, contain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may be useful as a skin protectant, according to new research. I have. Researchers have found that a compound in the seeded fruit reduces damage from UVB exposure and speeds wound healing in laboratory tests using cells and tissues. Red fir extract also appears to affect the production of collagen, a protein that gives skin its elasticity and prevents wrinkles. Eunsu Song, a doctoral candidate at South Korea’s Myungji University, conducted the study alongside Myungji University professor Jinah Hwang. “In this regard, it can be an attractive ingredient in creams and other cosmetic products. Song will present new research at Discover BMB, the annual meeting of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, March 25-28 in Seattle. Cocklebar is a plant native to Southern Europe, Central Asia and China that is widespread throughout the world and is commonly found in damp and sandy areas such as roadside ditches and riverbanks. The unique hard-shelled and burr-covered fruit has been used for centuries as a traditional medicine for headaches, nasal congestion, skin pigmentation disorders, tuberculosis-related ailments, and rheumatoid arthritis. Since then, scientists have explored its potential use in treating rheumatoid arthritis and cancer. The new study is the first to examine the fruit’s properties as a wound-healing agent and skin protectant. I have isolated a specific compound with potential. We then used cell cultures and a 3D tissue model with properties similar to human skin to study how these compounds affect collagen production, wound healing, and damage from UVB radiation. The results showed that the cocklebur fruit extract promoted collagen production, accelerated wound healing, and exerted a protective effect against UVB radiation. Researchers found that berries grown in South Korea had slightly higher antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and higher wound-healing activity than those grown in China. Researchers have found that a compound in the seeded fruit reduces damage from UVB exposure and speeds wound healing in laboratory tests using cells and tissues.image is public domain The researchers warned that high doses of cocklebur fruit extract could be harmful and that more research is needed to determine how to safely use it in cosmetic or pharmaceutical applications. “Burs of fir nuts also contain carboxyatratyroside, a toxic component that can damage the liver,” Song said. “Cocklebar showed cosmetic potential by increasing collagen synthesis. However, it showed negative results at higher concentrations. Therefore, finding the right concentration is very important. and will be the key to the commercialization of cocklebur fruit extracts in cosmetics.” In the future, the researchers plan to further study the biological mechanisms involved and conduct experiments on surrogate animals to explore ways to safely adapt the cocklebur fruit extract for cosmetic use. Funding: This work was supported by a National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) grant funded by the Government of Korea (MIST) (number NRF-2021R1A2C10 12890). About this anti-aging research news author: Anne Johnson

image is public domain

