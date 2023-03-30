Rare Parasite Kills Southern Sea Otters – Could Cat Poop Spill Cause it? | | US News





Scientist Melissa Miller Was Seeing Something California Sea otters she’s never seen before: Unusually severe toxoplasmosis, authorities confirm at least four sea otters have died. “We wanted to spread the word. I want people to know about this discovery,” said Miller, a wildlife veterinarian expert with the California Department of Fish. Wildlife (DFW). “Take special precautions.” Last week, a DFW and University of California, Davis study revealed that a rare parasite never before reported in aquatic animals was linked to the deaths of four sea otters. The lineage was first seen in Canadian mountain lions in 1995, but had never been detected off the coast of California. “This was a complete surprise,” said Karen Shapiro of the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. statement“COUG [toxoplasma strain] No genotypes have ever been described in sea otters, in the California coastal environment, or in any other aquatic mammal or bird. ” The extent of the risk to southern sea otters is not yet clear, but the parasite is of concern because it could affect populations of endangered species and risks to other animals, study says. says the author. can pose a public health risk if it pollutes the environment and the marine food chain, according to a release from . University of California, DavisThe parasite can also infect humans. Scientists are looking into several other cases that may be related to this strain, but we won’t know if there is a connection until further analysis is completed. The first case dates back to 2020, and the other sea otter was found in 2022, she said. The sea otters all appeared to have severely inflamed fat all over their bodies, something Miller had never seen before. She observed numerous parasites throughout her body, with the exception of her brain. Usually, in fatal cases, she sees more parasites in her brain. “So I thought these animals died very quickly,” Miller said. This lineage of parasites “behaved in many different ways than anything we’ve seen before,” she said. Scientists at the University of California, Davis, found that all four sea otters were infected with the same strain of parasite previously reported in mountain lions. Toxoplasma is commonly found in cat feces. Sea otters living along coastlines can be exposed to parasites in stormwater runoff. All four cases investigated by scientists occurred during a season of heavy rain. Skip past newsletter promotions Start your day with top US stories and must-read articles of the day across the Guardian Privacy Notice: The newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, privacy policyWe use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google. privacy policy and terms of service application. After newsletter promotion Toxoplasmosis is a common infection in sea otters, with about a 60% lifetime chance of contracting it and potentially fatal, Miller said, but the strain is of particular concern. . But Miller warned against unfairly demonizing cats. “I don’t want this to become a fight with cats,” she said. I always keep my cats indoors, and I make sure to dispose of my litter box so it doesn’t leak into the environment.”

