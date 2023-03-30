When it comes to cancer diagnosis and treatment, time of day matters — ScienceDaily





Circadian rhythms don’t just govern your sleep schedule. It may also affect the development, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.In a review article published in a journal Trends in cell biology On March 24, researchers discussed the role of circadian rhythms in tumor progression and metastasis, discussing when patients should be screened for cancer and which treatments to increase diagnostic accuracy and improve treatment success. Learn how to improve when you receive

“Since circadian rhythms govern most of the cellular functions involved in cancer progression, their exploitation opens up new promising directions in the fight against metastasis,” says Molecular Oncology, ETH Zurich. Academic authors Zoi Diamantopoulou, Ana Gvozdenovic, and Nicola Aceto write: Switzerland. Our circadian rhythms help the body synchronize various tasks throughout the day, including gene expression, immune function, and cell repair. For example, chronic disruption of circadian rhythms, as a result of irregular sleep patterns, jet lag, and shift work, has long been known to predispose to many health problems, including cancer. . Recent studies have shown that circadian rhythms are involved not only in tumor development, but also in cancer progression and metastasis, i.e. colonization of secondary sites in the body. Metastasis is the leading cause of death in cancer patients. For metastasis to occur, cells must leave the primary tumor, enter the bloodstream, and migrate to and invade new organs. Studies show that the rate at which cancer cells leave the primary tumor and enter the bloodstream he oscillates rhythmically throughout the day, but the timing of this rhythm varies by cancer type. For example, breast cancer is more likely to spread at night while you sleep, whereas prostate cancer and multiple myeloma peak at other times during the day. The authors argue that this information can be used to optimally target tumor cell-targeted chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Giving medications or immunotherapy at specific times of the day is known as chronotherapy. “Circadian rhythm-based metastasis formation should be viewed as an opportunity to intervene in the most timely and effective manner,” the authors wrote. “Chronotherapy has the potential to be a valuable alternative treatment option in the fight against cancer.” Clinical studies indicate that chronotherapy may reduce the severity of side effects experienced by patients and may also affect treatment efficacy. A recent study found that melanoma patients who received immunotherapy drugs were almost twice as likely to survive as those treated later in the day. Optimal timing varies by cancer type and treatment modality, and the authors also noted that the clinical benefits of chronotherapy may be influenced by factors such as the patient’s gender and genetic background. I’m here. Knowledge of the circadian rhythm of cancer cells may also be useful in cancer diagnosis. Cancer cells produce proteins at varying rates throughout the day, and some of these proteins are used as diagnostic molecular markers. Collecting and testing biopsies at times when concentrations of these proteins are highest can reduce the chances of misdiagnosing a patient. “A more mechanistic understanding of these processes will be needed to unlock their full potential clinically,” the authors write. Defining the timing of circulating tumor cell proliferation and release into the bloodstream may help identify the optimal timeframe for therapeutic administration.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/03/230324135223.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related