WHO adviser to consider whether obesity drugs should be added to essential medicines list

World Health Organization advisers next month will consider whether to add liraglutide, the active ingredient in certain diabetes and obesity drugs, to the list of essential medicines. The list, which is updated every two years, includes medicines that “meet people’s priority health needs,” WHO said. “They are intended to be readily available within the context of a functional health system, in the right dosage, in the right amount, of guaranteed quality, and at a price that individuals and communities can afford.” list “Guide for the development and updating of national and institutional essential drug lists to support drug procurement and supply, drug reimbursement schemes, drug donations, and local drug production in the public sector.” The WHO Expert Panel on the Choice and Use of Essential Medicines will meet from 24-28 April to discuss revisions and updates on dozens of medicines. request Adding a GLP-1 receptor agonist such as liraglutide was obtained from four investigators at US institutions, including Yale University and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. These drugs mimic the effects of the appetite-regulating hormone GLP-1 and stimulate the release of insulin. This lowers blood sugar levels and slows the passage of food through the intestines. Liraglutide was developed to treat diabetes and was approved as a weight loss treatment in the United States in 2014. Its more potent cousin, semaglutide, has been approved for diabetes since 2017 and for obesity in 2021. The latter use has become widely known thanks to celebrity promotions and social media. It is marketed under the name Ozempic for diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss.. Studies suggest that semaglutide may help reduce an average of 10% to 15% of starting weight. But this high demand has led to shortages of several versions of the drug in the United States since mid-last year. The US patent for liraglutide is set to expire this year, and pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk said a generic version could be available in June 2024. “There are currently no drugs on this list. [Essential Medicines List] We specifically target weight loss because of the global burden of obesity,” the researchers wrote in their request to WHO. However, most of the population lives in “a country where overweight and obesity kill more people than underweight”. WHO advisers will make recommendations on which drugs should be included in this year’s list, due in September. “This particular drug has a specific history, but it may not have been used long enough to be on the Essential Medicines List,” said Dr Francesco Branca, WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety, at a briefing. said in Wednesday. “There is also the issue of treatment costs. At the same time, WHO is considering the use of drugs to reduce excess weight in the context of a systematic review of its guidelines for children and adolescents. We believe that the work of

