Obesity treatment may result in weight loss without surgery or nausea





Research, drug rats liraglutide They ate up to 80% less than normal and lost an average of 12% of their body weight by day 16. was not displayed nausea again vomitingInjectable compounds usually reduce the nausea and vomiting side effects common with other weight loss drugs. Weight loss was the result of reduced diet and increased energy expenditure. Researchers noted that the rats exhibited increased locomotion, heart rate, or body temperature. A research team led by Dr. Robert DoyleProfessor of Chemistry at Syracuse University, Dr. Christian Ross, The peptides were created by physicians specializing in endocrinology and diabetes at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Rats were administered drugs by injection several times a week.Scientists noted that this schedule maintained and lowered weight blood sugar Glucose can be taken up by muscle tissue where it can be turned into fuel. It also helps convert some cells in the pancreas into insulin-producing cells, replacing damaged cells. Diabetes. Research is still in its early stages, but researchers see potential in drugs. Researchers note that 80% to 90% of people taking currently available weight loss drugs stop using them within a year. “This study shows the intriguing potential of drugs that may be better tolerated than currently available drugs. Mir AliBariatric Surgeon and Medical Director, Memorial Care Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center, Fountain Valley, California. Ali noted that this early study raises few concerns. First, these are only early results in rodent models.It will take several years before human experiments Second, side effects aren’t always the only reason patients stop taking their drugs. Cost is an important factor for many of these drugs. And finally, most studies When patients stop taking weight-loss drugs, they regain significant weight. surgery, has so far given far more effective long-term results. ” Another unexpected result found in this study is decreased appetite. opioid like that FentanylIf it works similarly in humans, it could help people with opioid addiction quit smoking or prevent relapse. Scientists have applied for a patent and plan to test the peptide on primates. “Overall, this is a promising new development in the treatment of obesity. minisha sued, an endocrinologist at Lenox Hill Hospital. “Activating areas of the brain is yet another option for obese people who have an upregulated appetite center in the brain, especially those who do not respond to diabetes drugs alone, such as her Trulicity and Ozempic. , which may have profound appetite-suppressing effects.” “Given that it appears to have dual agnostic properties, we expect it to be even more effective than the single agonist Ozempic in suppressing appetite,” said Dr. Sood.

Overweight and obesity are chronic and common conditions in the United States. National Institutes of Health . These conditions are Heart disease, Diabetesand cancer, and can exacerbate many other health conditions. Causes of obesity include: Dietary patterns, such as eating high-calorie, low-nutrient foods and drinks

Lack of sleep

lack of physical activity

Some drugs, such as diabetes, depressionagain high blood pressure

Genetics and family history About three-quarters of adults over the age of 20 in the United States are overweight or obese. About 20% of children from age 2 to her 19 are obese. used by medical personnel body mass index (BMI) to screen for overweight and obesity. The calculation is weight (in kilograms) divided by his square of height (in meters). CDC . “We need more research to assess body composition, not just weight loss, for more research on weight loss,” Sood told Healthline. “Patients taking gut hormone agonists for weight loss. Are you losing primarily fat, or a combination of muscle and fat (the latter is more likely)? It’s the exact opposite.”

