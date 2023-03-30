In utero exposure to COVID-19 may increase children’s risk of obesity





Lindsay T. Fourman, M.D. Courtesy of Twitter New research suggests babies are exposed to their mothers in the womb COVID-19 infection Birth weight and body mass index (BMI) were lower than in unexposed controls, but postnatal weight gain was accelerated.1 A research team at Massachusetts General Hospital found that the accelerated growth trajectory exhibited by children exposed to maternal COVID-19 was associated with adverse cardiometabolic consequences such as obesity and cardiovascular disease (CVD) later in life. indicates that they may be related. said Lindsay T. Fourman, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital. .2 “Much more research is still needed to understand the impact of COVID-19 on pregnant women and their children.” The outbreak of COVID-19 and its infection in pregnant women, who comprise 9% of women of childbearing age, has created a new population of children with intrauterine exposure. However, little is known about the potential impact of an expectant mother’s COVID-19 on the health of her offspring, especially the risk of cardiometabolic disease. The current study utilized the Mass General Brigham COVID-19 Perinatal Biorepository of mothers with and without prenatal COVID-19 and their offspring to assess in utero COVID-19 exposure and first week weight, We examined the relationship between body length and BMI z-score trajectory. 12 months of life. Analyzes focused on a subset of infants born to mothers who delivered before June 2021 to ensure all babies were 12 months or older at the time of data collection. Based on these criteria, a total of 149 babies born between March 2020 and May 2021 who were exposed to maternal COVID-19 in utero and 127 babies without known exposure were Analyzed. The investigators extracted weight, height, and her BMI from 0, 2, 6, and 12-month health records and standardized them based on the World Health Organization growth charts. With the hypothesis that in utero exposure is associated with accelerated growth during the first year of life, the prespecified primary endpoint was change in BMI z-score from birth to 12 months. In a linear mixed-effects model, people born prenatally exposed to COVID-19 showed significantly different trajectories in weight and BMI z-scores during the first year of life compared with unexposed controls (P. <.0001). According to the research team, no differences in length z-score trajectories were observed according to COVID-19 exposure status. Results from the primary endpoint suggested that infants exposed to COVID-19 in utero had a significantly greater cumulative increase in BMI z-score from birth to 12 months compared with unexposed controls. was (0.62 ± 1.44 vs -0.05 ± 1.50, P. = .001).In the adjusted model, change for those born to her COVID-19 mother prenatally was significantly higher (effect size, 0.53; 95% confidence interval [CI]0.06–0.99). This analysis further evaluated whether a low birth weight z-score may determine the association between in utero COVID-19 exposure and accelerated postnatal growth in infancy. bottom. A meditation analysis revealed that birth weight Z-scores mediated a significant proportion of the relationship between exposure to COVID-19 and postnatal growth (estimate ± SE, 32 ± 14%, P. = .02). Researchers found exaggerated growth patterns in infants exposed to COVID-19 may be a catch-up response to prenatal failure to thrive, potentially increasing risk of cardiometabolic disease suggest that this supports the need for long-term monitoring. “Our findings support the importance of long-term follow-up of children exposed to maternal COVID-19 infection in utero and the widespread implementation of COVID-19 prevention strategies among pregnant individuals. It emphasizes sexuality,” says Andrea G. Edlow, MD, Massachusetts. general Hospital.2 “Large studies with longer follow-up periods are needed to confirm these associations.” References

Mollie W Ockene, Samuel C Russo, Hang Lee, Carmen Monthé-Drèze, Takara L Stanley, Ingrid L Ma, Mabel Toribio, Lydia L Shook, Steven K Grinspoon, Andrea G Edlow, Lindsay T Fourman, Longitudinal weight gain in infants accelerated in utero COVID-19 exposure, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism2023;, dgad130, https://doi.org/10.1210/clinem/dgad130 Covid-19 during pregnancy may increase children’s risk of obesityNewswise. (March 24, 2023). Retrieved March 29, 2023 from https://www.newswise.com/faseb/covid-19-during-pregnancy-may-increase-obesity-risk-in-children/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hcplive.com/view/in-utero-exposure-covid-19-may-increase-obesity-risk-children The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related