Facing Alzheimer’s, this couple still finds time to dance and seize joy in the moment

the current23:23Facing Alzheimer’s, this couple still finds time to dance and seize joy in the moment

When Sheree Fitch’s husband was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s, she searched for information to help her cope, but the negative emotions she found only compounded her distress.

“[It was all] “Oh, this is a terrible disease, a nightmare, and oh, you’re going to hate your spouse,” said Fitch, the best-known author of children’s books. Mabel Marple and Sleeping Dragons All Round.

“And I kept thinking, ‘No, no, there must be a way for this to be something you travel with,'” she said. The Currents Matt Galloway.

“This is a different kind of life, but we have to find a way to stick to this joyful and beautiful part of us being together.”

Fitch’s husband, Gilles Plante, worked as a journalist for the CBC, but retired at the age of 53 to build the couple’s dream home in Revision, a small fishing village in rural Nova Scotia. His diagnosis he was 60 years old in early 2017.

Doctors were told they expected another five years to be good at best, but “we’re past it…so I’m certainly not complaining.” Plante told Galloway.

“Not perfect, but not as bad as I expected.”

Watch | Alzheimer’s Awareness Month: Learn How to Live with Dementia: Alzheimer’s Awareness Month: Learn How to Live with Dementia Laura Middleton is Associate Professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Health Sciences at the University of Waterloo. She moderates her panel “Finding Hope in Dementia” online.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association of Canada, 28,000 people in Canada have early onset dementia.It is considered juvenile-onset if it is diagnosed before age 65, although some people develop it as early as their 30s.

The couple moved to River John in 2011 and set about transforming the old land into a working hobby farm. Plante runs a woodworking shop, building and repairing for the farm. Around the time of his diagnosis, he turned an old granary into a small bookstore that opened for several weeks in the summer, decked out in fantastic colors that reflected Fitch’s whimsical writings.

“If you have animals and a lot of space, there’s always something to do… [it’s a] It’s a target for the next day and the next day,” Plante said.

“I will not leave the place [anything]They would have had to put me in the truck,” he laughed.

Above: Fitch and Plante outside the old granary on the farm. It has been transformed into Mabel Marple’s Book Shop and Dreamery. Photo below: finished product. (Provided by Sherry Fitch)

Fitch described the house they built as “a childhood dream come true”.

“The river is below us and it’s beautiful. Across the road there are many creatures: rabbits, sheep, donkeys and chickens,” she said.

The farm and his workshop keep Plante active, though opinions differ on how active he should be.

“I’m worried about his fingers and his saw,” Fitch said, adding that Plante insists he continues to do what he loves.

“He was like, ‘But Sherry, I’d rather die doing what I want.’

“We have to laugh about it because I have to learn to let go and let Jill do what she wants within limits. Jill has to listen to me too.” I have to.”

He said he would go out on the farm and give me daily tasks and goals. (Mary Catherine Mackintosh/CBC)

Years after his diagnosis and still having a learning curve, Fitch said he decided to share his experiences and help others facing similar diagnoses to break the taboo. Told.

“I want people to know that there is a way to endure this disease, rather than a nightmare of this total apocalypse.

“There are indescribable joys in this chapter of our lives, and it is true.”

Plante says she has no regrets.

“I’m in a good place. If I die tomorrow, I’ll say, ‘OK, I’ve done my time. I’ll wait for her on the other side.'”

find joy in the moment

Fitch and Plante met in 1992 and married two years later. She told me that he was a “quiet force” in her life and that she should live in the present moment.

It’s the key to living with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Nothing is predictable. It can change hourly, sometimes even five minutes. [you need] The ability to be in that happy moment and let it go,” she said.

“It’s been extraordinary for me. How much fun are we still having and how are we dancing?”

There are times when she’s angry, Fitch said, and other times when she can’t help but compare her life now to what it used to be. However, there are times when it is clear to her that even with his memory lost, Plante still has his wisdom and the love they share.

In 2018, one year after Plante’s diagnosis, The couple lost their son Dustin.

“Matt, I don’t remember much about that year, but I can tell you that my Alzheimer’s husband cared for me more than I cared for him,” she told Galloway.

But sometimes I feel overwhelmed, and that feeling doesn’t last long.

“I know who I’ve had in my life. I know what we’ve had. So I’m grateful.”

A couple at home in River John, North Carolina I have learned to live in the moment because illness is unpredictable. (Mary Catherine Mackintosh/CBC)

“To love this man enough”

On the night of his diagnosis, Plante told Fitch that he hoped one day to access dying medical aid (MAID). I didn’t want to.

Fitch said the couple had disagreed over his wishes for almost two years.

“I was angry. Don’t you think I love you enough to take care of you like other people do?” she said.

“Then one night…he said, ‘Shelly, it’s not about you. It’s about what I want.'”

In that moment, she realized, “I’m going to have to find a way to love this guy enough to help him do what he wants, when he wants to.”

Listen | Quebec woman facing early-onset Alzheimer’s fights for euthanasia: the current33:48Quebec woman facing early-onset Alzheimer’s fights for euthanasia

Under current law, a person seeking MAID must be able to provide informed consent at the time of the procedure. When Alzheimer’s disease is involved, patients fear that the disease will rob them of their ability to consent, and while they can meet the requirements, some choose early death assistance.

The federal government is in the process of being reviewed Scope of Extensions to MAID Law , including prior consent in certain circumstances. States and territories also have their own regulations in place. during February Quebec introduced a bill This establishes guidelines that allow some advance requests.

Plante does not plan to access MAID anytime soon. He told Fitch that when he could no longer get up, get dressed, and work on the farm he loved, it was no longer the life he wanted to live.

“It’s his decision about ‘when’ and that’s the framework we have to work with,” Fitch said.

“Yeah, I’ll piggyback him over there to do the housework, you sure can.”

Fitch and Plante are looking forward to spring and a year of repairs and rebuilding on the farm. (Provided by Sherry Fitch)

To spring and beyond

With spring approaching, the couple are planning a rebuilding year at the Happy Doodle Do Hobby Farm. Their barn was damaged by Tropical Storm Fiona last year, and Plante plans to use his construction skills to repair it.

“It’s easy because it doesn’t have to be too flashy. A barn is a barn,” he said.

Bookstores will be closed this summer to give them a break.

“I’m looking forward to planting something…it’s the best time of the year to come out of winter and I can’t wait for summer,” Fitch said.

The children’s author has found it difficult to call out the playful poetry she is known for, but has been journaling about her Alzheimer’s experience, and she calls her work in progress Moments. is.

Listen | Shelly Fitch reads the new text: the current0:57The Moment, by Sheree Fitch

One Piece contained a line from her wedding vows that she had made about 30 years ago. I have proposed a method.

“He said, ‘French has this expression: fromand it means ‘and beyond,'” she said.

“We’re living it. We’re living in the moment, and we know we’re going beyond that. And if we can stay in that realm, I think we’ll be fine.”