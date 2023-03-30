Health
Bird flu detected in humans; Pope Francis hospitalized.trunk law introduced
Chile has detected its first case bird flu in humans, the country’s Ministry of Health reported. (Reuters)
Equatorial Guinea total 13 cases of Marburg disease Since the outbreak started last month. (Reuters)
Johnson & Johnson is End of Adult RSV Vaccine Phase III trial.
Pope Francis is hospitalized for pulmonary infection After experiencing difficulty breathing the last few days. (United States of America today)
The bipartisan legislation introduced in the House and Senate animal tranquilizer xylazine — Also known as tranq — Controlled substance. (CNN)
Health officials are increasingly concerned Need for powerful new drugs For the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections. (NBC News)
Three active-duty military personnel accuse the federal government of 19,000 gallons of jet fuel It leaked from the Honolulu storage facility in 2021, and some of it ended up in the water system at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (CBS news)
The Delaware Senate has passed two bills: legalize recreational marijuana Allow your pharmacy to grow and sell. (delaware online)
Sen. John Fetterman (Democrat) of Pennsylvania return to the Senate The week of April 17, after more than a month of inpatient treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. (Politico)
Kansas Senate passes bill to raise legal age Buy cigarettes in-state until age 21.The Hill)
UnitedHealthcare, part of the UnitedHealth Group, the largest health insurer in the United States, is the latest company to plan to reduce premiums. Using the old approval process.wall street journal).
Vermont Legislature Considers Making dying medical aid Makes it more accessible for non-residents of the state. (new york times)
Novo Nordisk officials said that people who stopped using weight-loss drugs such as semaglutide (Wegovy) regain all lost weight in about five years. (Reuters)
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/generalinfectiousdisease/103787
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
