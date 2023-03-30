Lincoln Pharmacy Sees Impact of Nationwide Albuterol Backorder





Lincoln, Nebraska (KOLN) – Coles Pharmacy in Lincoln is no stranger to drug shortages. At first he was on children’s Tylenol and ibuprofen in December, now albuterol. Liquid albuterol is ordered nationwide. This drug provides relief to asthma, COPD and even allergy sufferers with the help of a nebulizer – a machine that turns the medicine into a mist and inhales it through a tube and mask. The shortage has been going on since October 2022, but its impact has intensified since the cold and flu season ended and we headed into allergy season. Bryce Walker, a pharmacist at Kohll’s, said drug shortages have become more common since the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have seen that the 2.5mg dosage of albuterol, which is the most common, is lacking. “I think it’s become more common since the pandemic that the demand for various medicines outstrips their manufacturing processes,” said Walker. “Either manufacturers are not producing enough raw materials, or deliveries are being delayed.” Walker said he is in contact with suppliers to see when additional products will be available. “If you have someone who needs medicine and you can’t provide it, it’s definitely difficult,” Walker said. “We do the best we can with what we have.” For those who may be affected, Walker said he works with doctors and patients to find the best solution for their needs. use it longer, find an alternative inhaler, or see if other local pharmacies have the product. Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

