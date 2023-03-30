An Indian man is the first human infected with a plant fungus





A 61-year-old man has become the first person in the world to be infected with a plant fungal disease amid growing concerns over threats from climate change and resistance to available treatments. An unnamed man who worked as a plant mycologist ended up in a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata after suffering from hoarseness, coughing, fatigue and difficulty swallowing for three months. A scan revealed that the man had a paratracheal abscess on his neck and sent a pus sample for testing, which revealed infection with Chondrostellium purpureum. This is the same fungus that causes silver leaf disease on plants. The infection comes after the hit show “The Last of Us.” Inspired by real-life bacteria that turn ants into ‘zombie’ It can wipe out entire colonies – raising the general profile of fungal disease. In this case, a 61-year-old man made a complete recovery after receiving two antifungal drugs for two months. But the infection took public health experts by surprise, as it was previously not thought that fungal spores on plants could infect humans. The man is believed to have come into contact with the fungus while conducting research at work, and was exposed to decaying plants and mushrooms for a long period of time. “There are literally hundreds of millions of fungal species, only a fraction of which cause infections in humans, but we are beginning to see strange phenomena of fungal infections that were not known to cause infections in humans and are now It’s causing infections,” said Ramanan Laxminarayan, founder and president of One Health Trust. “Obviously, there is concern about where the next pandemic will come from, and it could be caused by a fungal pathogen. “

