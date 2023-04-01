CDC warns some travelers to watch out for Marburg virus symptoms as it investigates outbreak in Africa





(CNN) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending personnel to Africa to help stop an outbreak of Marburg, urging travelers to certain countries to take precautions. The CDC is also taking steps to prevent the infection from spreading to the United States. Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania are facing the first known outbreaks of Marburg virus, a viral fever with uncontrolled bleeding that is close to Ebola. inspired traveler Travel to both countries to avoid contact with sick people and monitor symptoms for 3 weeks after leaving the area.Travelers to Equatorial Guinea should bring enhanced precautions Avoid non-essential travel to states with ongoing outbreaks, the agency said. In the United States, notices will be posted at international airports where most travelers arrive, warning them to watch for symptoms of the virus for 21 days and seek medical attention immediately if they become sick. You will also receive text reminders for The CDC is launching a “central led” emergency response. Not as comprehensive as when the CDC launched emergency operations center, such as Covid-19 and mpox. But it has refocused the efforts and attention of staff at the Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Diseases to respond to outbreaks in two countries on opposite sides of Africa, where a deadly hemorrhagic fever is spreading. is shown. Equatorial Guinea, on the West African coast, declared an outbreak of Marburg disease in mid-February, with cases spreading to several provinces. As of 22 March, there are 13 confirmed cases in Equatorial Guinea, of which 9 have died and 1 has recovered. According to the World Health OrganizationThere are nine CDC staff there. They have set up field laboratories to help with testing, case identification and contact tracing. Tanzania, on the East African coast, declared a Marburg outbreak on 21 March, with cases reported in two villages in the Kagera region. According to the CDCAs of March 22, Tanzania has eight confirmed cases, including five deaths. CDC has a permanent office in Tanzania to assist with the outbreak. We are deploying additional staff to support these efforts. Marburg virus is a rare and deadly virus that causes fever, chills, muscle aches, rashes, sore throat, diarrhea, weakness, and unexplained bleeding and bruising. Spread by contact with bodily fluids or contaminated surfaces. It can also be transmitted from infected animals. About half of the cases are fatal. Other African countries had to quell outbreaks earlier. In the early stages, the infection is difficult to distinguish from other illnesses, so travel history to these countries is essential for clinicians to detect the infection.

