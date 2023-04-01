Understanding how kidneys work and how to keep them healthy





Additionally, Dr. Dadhania, who is also an associate professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, shares the symptoms of kidney failure and what you can do to manage them. what are the kidneys doing

Dr. Dadania: Kidneys remove waste products through a filtration process. This process also removes excess water from the blood to make urine. Kidneys also work to maintain a healthy balance of water, salt, and minerals such as sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium. increase. Another function they perform is to make hormones that control blood pressure and to produce erythropoietin, a type of hormone that manages hemoglobin or red blood cells. Vitamin D to keep our bones healthy. Most people are born with two kidneys, but people can live a normal and long life. the only healthy kidney. How do kidneys work?

Think of your kidneys as a collection of very fine pore strainers that work together to filter your entire blood 60 times a day. Each kidney has approximately one million nephrons, with filtering units called glomeruli where blood is filtered and urine collecting units called tubules where toxins are concentrated and mineral and water balance is achieved. Waste products from food and drug metabolism, normal tissue function, and excess water that the body does not need are excreted in urine. Urine from all tubules is combined and carried to the bladder through tubes called ureters. What happens if the kidneys don’t work properly?

If the kidneys are not functioning properly, the body cannot remove waste products, excess salt and water from the body. If the kidneys are damaged, the body may become sluggish, retain more fluid, and have high blood pressure. Depending on the location of the injury, good protein is also spilled and foamed into the urine. Urine output may decrease over time. What are the symptoms of kidney failure?

In many cases, early renal damage can be silenced. Urine output is normal despite renal impairment. It’s important to see your doctor for a yearly check-up for early signs of declining kidney function, especially if you have medical conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes. Some people present with acute kidney injury and may experience headaches, sudden increases in blood pressure, blood in the urine, and/or foamy urine. Once enough kidney damage has occurred, symptoms such as fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, tremors, swelling, and reduced exercise tolerance may begin to appear. What are some common kidney problems?

Two common kidney problems that are easily treated are urinary tract infections and kidney stones. A urinary tract infection may cause a burning sensation and frequent urination. If this occurs, you should see a doctor and get treatment to prevent the infection from spreading from the bladder to the kidneys, which would require hospitalization and intravenous antibiotics. Kidneys can become damaged over time. A common symptom of kidney stones is discomfort or pain that radiates from the back to the groin. This may also be associated with blood in the urine. Some people experience kidney stones only once in their lives, while others experience recurring episodes. It is important to evaluate for other possible medical conditions. Depending on the type of stone, your nephrologist may suggest treatment or dietary changes to avoid future episodes. To avoid these conditions, drinking plenty of fluids and emptying your bladder frequently are good health habits.

