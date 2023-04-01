Health
Cluster headaches and migraines are related to the body clock
people with Migraine and cluster headache In many cases, the sudden onset of severe symptoms catches you off guard and makes it very difficult to continue with your daily activities. A new study provides fresh clues as to when these severe headaches are likely to occur.
migraine attack It’s more common during the day, and people tend to have worse symptoms from April through October. Findings published in the journal on March 29 neurology. cluster headache Studies have found that they are more likely to occur at night and are more frequent in the spring and fall.
“Cluster headaches are well known among headache specialists to have a very precise daily cycle, so it was not too surprising to find a strong link to the biological clock. did,” said the senior study author. Mark Blish, MD, PhDAssociate Professor, Director of the Will Irwin Institute headache research Center of UT Health Houston McGovern Medical School.
“However, migraines are not thought of in the same way,” says Dr. Burish. “We were surprised to discover that migraines have such a strong circadian relationship.”
Circadian link to migraines and cluster headaches may be genetic
of a body circadian rhythmor internal biological clock, regulates not only sleep, but many other functions, such as digestion and thermoregulation. It’s thought to play a role in both causes of headaches, says Burish.
For the new analysis, the researchers looked at data from 72 previously published studies that focused on how the body’s circadian rhythms influence the occurrence of migraine attacks and cluster headaches. These studies included information about when or during which time participants experienced these severe headaches.
These small studies also examined whether genes associated with circadian rhythm function were more common in people who experience migraine attacks or cluster headaches. They found that 5 of the 9 genes were also involved in circadian rhythms.
Migraines and cluster headaches can disrupt hormones associated with circadian rhythms
Scientists have looked at the relationship between hormone production, severe headaches, and the body clock. The circadian control center, the hypothalamus, helps regulate the production of her two hormones involved in circadian rhythms. melatonintells your body when to sleep.
An analysis found that people with both migraines and cluster headaches had lower melatonin levels. cortisol level It also rises in people with cluster headaches.
“Migraines and cluster headaches can disrupt your body clock and cause changes in the hormones that control sleep and wakefulness,” he says. Lauren Natbony, M.D.Medical Director of Integrative headache medicine from New York University and was an Assistant Professor of Neurology at Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai.
“This means that if you have migraines or cluster headaches, your body clock may not be working as it should, which can affect your sleep and pain levels,” said a person not involved in the new analysis. Dr. Natbony said.
One limitation of the new analysis is that researchers lack data on specific factors that may affect circadian rhythms. Problems that can cause circadian rhythm problems.
Still, the findings suggest that a better understanding of the relationship between circadian rhythms and severe headaches may help patients adjust their sleep schedules and timing of medications to minimize symptoms. suggests. Nada Indian MDDirector of Headache Medicine at the Metrodora Clinic in West Valley, Utah.
Further research is needed to alter treatment based on the relationship between severe headaches and circadian rhythms, said Dr. Hindiyeh, who was not involved in the new analysis. “However, taking his medicine at certain times of the day, in line with his body’s natural rhythms, may help prevent or treat seizures.”
meanwhile, established Strategies to manage Morning migraine attack at partner site Migraine Again.
