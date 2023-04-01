



Fasting is practiced by people of all walks of life for a variety of reasons, from wellness circles to religious events. America in recent times investigation 10% of Americans say they use some type of fasting regimen. This is more than other common eating habits such as vegetarian (3%), Mediterranean style (5%) and keto (7%). But do controlled calorie restriction actually have health benefits, and how do people decide whether or not they should fast? National Geographic contributing writer Fran Smith told ABC OTV, “There doesn’t seem to be a downside to intermittent fasting or restricting meals to specific times of the day.” Told. Smith explored the science behind fasting The publication’s new “Mind, Body, Wonder” series. “We don’t have to eat three times a day or every three hours. No, we’re not babies. We don’t need to grow,” Shiva Medical Center told Smith. Decades of research It shows the positive side of fasting, Smith found. It is good for controlling blood sugar levels, promoting heart health, losing excess weight, protecting against chronic disease, and possibly slowing cognitive decline. It may even help reverse the effects of aging. “ [ Intermittent fasting ] It promotes this cellular process called autophagy. Your cells autophagocytose their own debris, which allows the cells to replenish themselves with truly functional components and function better. Smith clarified that the study did not extend to several days of fasting, which can lead to muscle loss and other problems. However, short-term fasting works for almost everyone, even those with a physically demanding lifestyle.one study showed that San Diego firefighters working during California’s harsh fire season responded well when fasting was introduced. “There were no performance issues. In fact, the diet showed all sorts of benefits…they really showed improvements in heart function and sugar levels,” Smith said. Researchers have experimented with different fasting protocols, from skipping breakfast daily to altering weekly eating patterns. There may be an ideal ratio of how much to eat and when to eat, but science has yet to figure out what it is. “One of the things that’s really interesting to me in reporting this is the number of scientists in the field of aging and longevity who are actually fasting. They’re persuaded by the evidence. Bottom line: find what works for you. “A fasting protocol is better than no fasting protocol,” says Smith. In his report, Smith even found that one researcher devised a diet that tricked the body into thinking it was fasting.read more NatGeo.com. ABC OTV and National Geographic explore health and wellness through four lenses: longevity, women’s health, brain health, and diet and nutrition. Using the latest scientific research and information from experts in the medical field, we answer questions about what is essential for your health future. The Walt Disney Co. is National Geographic Partners and the parent company of this ABC station.

