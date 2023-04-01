Preventive screening can save lives





March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Piyush Sheth, MDDr. General Surgeon at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and WMFD Organizer Chelley Kemper Focus on North Central Ohio to Raise Awareness and Education About Colorectal Cancer for Prevention Through Early Screening talked about Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in men and women, and usually causes no symptoms, according to Dr. Sheth. This type of cancer is one of the few cancers that can be prevented by screening. Once symptoms appear, the patient has a higher stage of the disease and is more difficult to treat. “Looking at the 2023 statistics, we estimate that about 150,000 new patients will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer,” said Dr. Sheth. “Of those, about 50,000 will die from colorectal cancer. Screening is critical to catch colorectal cancer before it becomes more serious.” The recommended screening age is 45 years. However, because of the risk factors for developing colorectal cancer, early screening may be recommended. If a family history of colorectal cancer is known, it is recommended that she be screened 10 years earlier than the family’s age of diagnosis. Colonic polyps are a natural progression of normal tissue. Polyps can grow into cells that can become cancerous. Screening may be non-invasive, such as a blood stool test or Cologuard, and a colonoscopy is an invasive screening. A colonoscopy allows doctors to find and remove polyps that have formed in the colon so they do not develop into cancer. screening options include: · stool test. Oldest, least accurate option. This test looks for blood in the stool. · Koroguard. Test for DNA patterns in stool. There may be false positives and a colonoscopy may be required for confirmation. · Colonoscopy. The most complete and accurate screening. High-risk patients should undergo colonoscopy. This test reveals problem areas and allows you to identify changes in your colon earlier than ever before. Enhanced imaging techniques, new tools and effective medications have made it possible to remove previously unresectable polyps. Sheth added that risk factors for colorectal cancer include smoking, obesity, diabetes, and a low-fiber diet high in meat. Lifestyle changes can prevent small polyps from developing. He recommended adding fiber to the diet because fiber can prevent the development of diverticulosis, polyps, and colorectal cancer. Stopping risk is the best way to minimize your risk of colorectal cancer.” He emphasized the need for patient preparation. “A little pain during prep can go a long way in staying healthy. I tell my patients to really push the prep. can be found,” he added. he encouraged his patients not to be afraid to ask questions – No matter how embarrassing or personal it may seem. “His last piece of advice was, ‘Don’t be afraid to have that conversation.’ Click to schedule a screening or earn more on colorectal cancer treatment with OhioHealth. here.

