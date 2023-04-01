Health
Evansville hospital issues warning about Group A Streptococcus outbreak
EVANSVILLE — Declaring an outbreak of a potentially life-threatening and invasive Group A streptococcal disease, the Deaconess Health System and Ascension St. Vincent issued a prophetic public alarm.
Deaconess said in a statement, “The public should be aware of the signs and symptoms of group A streptococcal infection and be aware of this outbreak so that treatment is not delayed.” causes serious complications such as necrotizing fasciitis, and critical surgery is often required to stop this infection in order to save the patient’s life.
“This week the deacon saw several patients with necrotizing fasciitis who required surgery. Some of these patients are very sick young otherwise healthy adults.”
Necrotizing fasciitis? Dr. Joanne Wood, senior vice president and senior medical officer at Deaconess, says the more serious it can be, the more severe it can be.
“You’re used to thinking of strep throat, and this is that type of bacteria. “We’re seeing it invade soft areas. It damages the tissue in the neck and causes necrotizing fasciitis,” Wood said Friday.
“This means that the bacteria are killing the invading tissue very quickly, and can very quickly cause disease that requires surgical intervention and can lead to death.”
New York City Department of Health and Mental Health Defines invasive group A streptococcal disease A severe, sometimes life-threatening, infection in which bacteria enter parts of the body where bacteria are not normally found, such as the blood, deep muscles, fatty tissue, or lungs.
A fever, sore throat, rash or headache could be warning signs, a local doctor said Friday.
“It’s not just limited to throat infections. These severe, invasive group A streptococcal infections can also occur on the skin and can progress very quickly.” said Dr. Heidi Dunniway, Regional Chief Medical Officer, Ascension St. Vincent.
“So if the red areas of the skin are growing rapidly and are very painful, you should see a doctor immediately,” says Dunniway.
Parents beware, doctors say
Wood recommended three immunizations: influenza, chickenpox, and COVID. She said data show that many families have children who are not up to date on the basics of such preventative care.
“My hypothesis is that because of the pandemic, everyone is keeping their children at home and is afraid to go out, preventing them from attending preventative health visits that they would normally bring their children to. ” she said. “Now is the perfect time, and for good reason, to go to the pediatrician’s office and get your children vaccinated.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recentlyIncrease in Invasive Group A Streptococcal Infections, 2022-2023.”
Severe infection with group A streptococci (group A streptococci) It dropped about 25% in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mentioned a recent CDC report.
Streptococcal infections, such as less severe Group A strep throat and scarlet fever, were lower in all age groups, the CDC said, referring to the steps people took to prevent the spread of respiratory illness during the pandemic. However, according to the CDC, infection levels in children will rise earlier than usual in 2022, along with respiratory viruses such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and less severe Group A streptococcal infections. was seen to increase.
Earlier this year, the CDC said, “In some parts of the country, infection among children remains high despite a decline in respiratory viruses.”
“This is occurring during the period (December to April) when group A streptococcal infections are usually at their highest. cocci) infections are on the rise.”
The CDC also used harsh language to deal with group A streptococci.
“Invasive disease means that pathogens invade parts of the body that are normally free of pathogens,” he said. “When this happens, the illness is usually very serious, requiring hospital treatment, and in some cases, even fatal.
“In addition to causing rare but serious invasive infections, group A streptococci cause common, generally mild illnesses such as strep throat and scarlet fever.
What actions can people take?
“Proper hand washing really goes a long way,” said Wood.
CDC recommends that parents and other family members:
- to learn about Symptoms of another group A streptococcal infection.
- “Seek immediate medical attention for symptoms of severe Group A Streptococcal infection.
- “If you think you or your child have strep throat or another less severe group A streptococcal infection, talk to your healthcare provider.
- “Make sure everyone in your family is up to date influenza and chicken pox This is because having these infections can increase your risk of getting an (invasive group A streptococcal) infection. ”
