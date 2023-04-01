Kidney disease survivors share stories to raise awareness





Chicago (CBS) — Since March is National Kidney Month, I wanted to take the time to talk and raise awareness about kidney disease. According to the National Kidney Foundation, one in three American adults is at risk of developing kidney disease, and screening is essential because it often has no early symptoms. Monica Fox, director of outreach and government relations for the Illinois National Kidney Foundation, is a kidney disease survivor and kidney transplant recipient. She joined her CBS News Her Chicago to share her journey. “I was one of 37 million people with kidney disease and I didn’t know it,” she said. “For years I was told I had a small amount of protein spilled in my urine, but I was relieved that they explained it to me: kidney function,” she said. When Fox was suddenly diagnosed with stage 5 kidney disease, meaning her kidneys were very close to or already failing, she was immediately put on dialysis and had a transplant. Spent 3 years on dialysis before getting the gift. “There are five stages of kidney disease. If you catch it early, most people find it at stage 3a or 3b. You can slow it down or even stop it,” she said. rice field. “If you are diagnosed early, you can see a nutritionist and follow your test results and eat accordingly. And in general, leading a healthy lifestyle is the best way to go. , you can keep up with your regular appointments…and take the test.” The National Kidney Foundation provides free education for people with kidney disease and their caregivers. they also host 4th of June Kidney Walk at Diversey Harbor To raise funds for research, public education, and patient services. “It’s a really fun time when families can come together, have fun with each other, raise money for a greater cause, and do these amazing programs,” she said. You can watch Fox’s full interview in the video player above. CBS Chicago Team



The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who provide content for CBSChicago.com.

