



A 61-year-old man was infected with Chondrostereum purpureum, a fungus that causes silver leaf disease in plants. Photo credit: Medical Mycology Case Reports Article content A 61-year-old plant mycologist from India is the first person in the world to contract a plant fungal disease. advertising 2 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content According to a study published in , the man was diagnosed with Chondrostereum purpureum, a fungus that causes silver leaf disease in plants. Mycological Medicine Case Reports. Pampas grass primarily attacks species of the Rosaceae family and is often fatal. It is spread by airborne spores that land on newly exposed sapwood. The man presented to the hospital after suffering from hoarseness, coughing and difficulty swallowing for three months. After conventional techniques, including microscopy, could not identify the fungus, A CT scan revealed a paratracheal abscess in the neck, and the sample tested positive for fungal infection. What we know about deadly drug-resistant bacteria spreading in hospitals The real-life zombie fungus that inspired the post-apocalyptic series The Last Of Us Article content advertising 3 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content “This case highlights the potential for environmental plant fungi to cause disease in humans and highlights the importance of molecular techniques to identify causative species,” the study said. The man, who worked with decaying plant and fungal material as part of his research work, recovered after being given two antifungal drugs for two months. An unnamed man is said to have no complications from the disease. Of the millions of fungi that exist, only a few hundred are capable of infecting humans. Fungal species that can grow at 35-37 °C can become human pathogens or commensal flora, the report notes, adding that pathogens enter the human body through damaged skin and respiratory tracts. Advertising 4 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content “The possibility that animal and human diseases can be caused by plant pathogens is a new concept that raises serious questions about the propensity for such infections to occur not only in healthy, but also in immunocompromised individuals. If fungi can escape the phagocytic pathway and evade the host’s immune system, they can colonize as human pathogens.” Climate change is causing an increase in new pathogenic fungi, the report said, noting that “global warming and other civilizational deterioration are opening a Pandora’s box of new fungal diseases.” says. Some fungi that are sensitive to heat and can cause disease develop the ability to survive in the human body at high temperatures. This is a significant concern as certain fungi utilize a ‘natural selection adaptation strategy’ and can adapt to higher temperatures through thermoselection. Share this article on social networks advertising 1 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

