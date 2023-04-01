Oxford researchers map Covid vaccine compensation scheme

Covid-19 vaccine deployment, illustration. Covid-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (formerly 2019-nCoV). Coronaviruses cause respiratory tract infections in humans and are associated with the common cold, pneumonia, and SARS. SARS-CoV-2 is a particularly virulent strain that emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Covid-19 develops into pneumonia and can be fatal in some cases

Database allows academics to compare compensation schemes for vaccine-induced injuries in different countries

The University of Oxford has revealed that a group of researchers are mapping the development of Covid-19 vaccine compensation schemes around the world.

The university said on March 31 that a team from its law department would spend three years creating an online database for researchers to compare Covid-jab compensation schemes in different countries.

Schemes to provide compensation to those injured in Covid’s jabs have become more widespread throughout the pandemic and are now operating in 146 countries, a study has found.

Uneven distribution of coverage

The project’s principal investigator, Sonia MacLeod, said the pandemic had prompted the “rapid” creation of Covid vaccine compensation schemes, but coverage of such schemes was “not evenly distributed globally”. He said it can be “difficult” to find information about them.

“We have mapped the global distribution outlining what provisions are where. so that we can see how it compares to other countries.”

The UK government has expanded the Vaccine Liability Act 1979 to introduce its own scheme to cover Covid-19 vaccines. This month, following a Freedom of Information request from Research Professional News, a scheme offering a one-time payment of £120,000 had received around 4,000 Covid-19 claims as of 6 March, of which 334 found to be associated with death.

The people behind the project hope their research could provide evidence-based support for the design of vaccine compensation schemes in future pandemics.

Compensation system is “insufficient”

McLeod added that creating a vaccine compensation scheme that no one knows about or that works well is “not good enough” and “doesn’t work for injured individuals.”

“By contrast, well-designed and well-functioning schemes can provide relief and gather valuable information that can be used to inform the response to the pandemic.”