‘Early birds’ with sleep apnea can get more CPAP benefits





A secondary analysis of randomized patients showed that morning chronotypic obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) patients (early morning) used longer continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices per night. There was a tendency apple trial. In a fully adjusted model, morning chronotype patients used the CPAP machine 32 more minutes per night over 6 months compared to intermediate chronotype patients (95% CI 6.3- 57.5, P.=0.017), Melissa Knauert, MD, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, et al. Chronicles of the American Thoracic Society. “Understanding that chronotype can influence CPAP adherence will help sleep physicians predict who may have trouble using CPAP, and in patients who are at high risk of not using CPAP.” It’s another tool in the kit for focus,” she said. MedPage Today“Ultimately, as we study and better understand the relationship between chronotypes and CPAP use, we can develop specific treatments for patients with non-morning chronotypes.” Chronotype is a morning/evening questionnaire (MEQ) measures when a person’s circadian rhythm produces maximum arousal. Researchers found that patients in the morning group were the least likely to report feeling anxious during the day compared to the middle and evening groups. Morning (MEQ 59 and above): 17.4%

Intermediate (MEQ 42-58): 28.3%

Evening (under MEQ41): 41.0% of APPLE Primary Analysis (Apnea Positive Pressure Long-term Efficacy Study), first reported in 2012, showed that treating sleep apnea with a CPAP device compared with a sham device improved sleepiness, especially in patients with severe OSA. Subjective and objective measures were shown to improve. Although every hour of CPAP use improves sleepiness and functional status, many patients cannot use CPAP effectively, making sleep apnea very difficult to treat, Knauert said. increase. Studies show that even in clinical trials, only 39-42% of patients use the device for more than 4 hours per night. Additionally, many patients stop using CPAP altogether. In the United States, only 40-60% of his estimated 30 million OSA patients remain in long-term use. “Everything we do to understand and improve CPAP use has tremendous health benefits,” she said. Understanding is a large untapped area for future research.” Data for analysis were obtained from 469 participants (mean age 48-56 years) who were randomized to the CPAP group of the APPLES trial conducted at five US clinical centers. % intermediate chronotype, 8% evening his chronotype. Overall, 65% were male, mostly with severe OSA and obesity, with an average body mass index (BMI) of 32. Patients in the evening group were younger and less likely to be married, but there were no significant differences in sleep apnea characteristics between groups, nor in insomnia or sleepiness. It was highest among intermediate chronotype participants. On average, patients slept about seven hours each night. On weekends, morning chronotype patients reported slightly less sleep time compared to intermediate and evening groups (7.3 hours vs. 7.6 and 7.9 hours per night). A fully adjusted model for CPAP use per night included the following variables: Increased sleep, depression, anxiety, BMI, fatigue and sleepiness by Epworth Sleepiness Score. Limitations of the study, according to the team, included that the secondary analyzes failed to measure sleep duration while patients were in their normal sleep environment, and that the original study was unable to measure individual chronotypes and adherence to CPAP usage. It was not intended to analyze the association of Elizabeth Short Staff writer for MedPage Today. She often covers Respirology and Allergy and Immunology. follow Disclosure This work was supported by funding from the Yale University Sustaining Clinical Scientist Fund, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation Award, and the Yale Center for Clinical Research. Knauert reported a relationship with Serca Science. Co-authors reported relationships with M^3 Public Benefit Corporation and Restful Robotics. Primary information Chronicles of the American Thoracic Society Source reference: Knauert M, et al “Morning chronotypes are associated with improved adherence to continuous positive airway pressure in patients with obstructive sleep apnea.” Ann Am Thorac Soc 2023; DOI: 10.1513/AnnalsATS.202210- 885OC. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

