Why Syphilis Cases Are Soaring Among U.S. Infants

Ten years ago, the United States was on the brink of ending the scourge of babies born with syphilis. Cases are now skyrocketing, a phenomenon that highlights serious inequities in the country’s healthcare system and resurrects concerns about diseases easily controlled with routine antibiotics. The surge is driven in part by the country’s drug and homeless crisis, especially across the Sun Belt, according to data from public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The incidence of syphilis in babies born to black mothers is five times higher than in babies born to white mothers, reflecting racial disparities in maternal access to health care.

Syphilis is a bacterial infection that is spread primarily through sexual contact and can be passed from mother to child across the placenta. Congenital syphilis could cause her 188 stillbirths and 23 infant deaths in 2021, and cause organ damage, severe fetal anemia, and long-term complications in surviving babies, according to CDC data. there is.

The total number of infected infants appears to be low, but is around 2,700 nationwide 2021or 74 for every 100,000 live births — public health officials say there are no babies in developed countries It must be born with syphilis because most cases can be prevented with maternal testing and penicillin treatment. The fact that cases have increased is, according to experts, an indictment on the U.S. health care system.

Oman, Cuba and Sri Lanka are Mother-to-child transmission of syphilis has virtually disappeared in recent years. world health organization.

Congenital syphilis, which had declined steadily since World War II, recovered to about 4,000 cases per year in the United States in the early 1990s. Just like syphilis surged into adults. The number of infants infected decreased to several hundred per year in the 2000s, and then started to increase again in 2013.

Robert McDonald, who focuses on STD prevention at the CDC, said, “People thought we got rid of syphilis when it actually recurred and increased significantly.

To reverse the trend, public health officials are striving to reach out to women who are most at risk of passing syphilis to their babies. Women who are homeless, trading sex for money, or using drugs are more likely to be exposed to disease and less likely to seek it out. prenatal care.

In Portland, Oregon, county workers paid their wages pregnant woman 3 weeks in a hotel without stable housing, I received 3 shots of therapy which was necessary to bring down the bacterial infection.

In Atlanta, a clinic calls an Uber to A pregnant woman with syphilis went for a third appointment for penicillin injections when she couldn’t secure a ride.

In Los Angeles, county jails begin syphilis screening for female inmates, health department plans to hold event for women experiencing homelessness You can get an STD screen with your clothes, shower, and food.

Sonali Kulkarni, head of STI prevention at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said:

Health officials say pandemic Dealing with sexually transmitted infections became difficult Due to dwindling staff and money relocated to covid. Syphilis may seem like old news when compared to new high-profile health threats like coronaviruses, mpox, and bird flu.

The first step in saving a newborn baby from syphilis is to find out if the mother has syphilis.but only a few situation — Arizona, Texas, North Carolina — Required The most comprehensive syphilis test covering first visit, late pregnancy and delivery, according to. 2021 legal changes Compiled by the CDC.

CDC looked at congenital syphilis cases from 2020 and obtained medical histories and found that 41% did not receive timely prenatal care or testing. About the same number were diagnosed with syphilis but did not receive adequate treatment.

The only treatment recommended to prevent congenital cases in pregnant women who test positive for syphilis — Vicilin LA — It can be hard to come by. Pfizer is the only manufacturer and there is no generic version. Pharmacies and private healthcare providers are very expensive. In many cases, they are not stockpiled, and it is difficult to start treatment immediately. The Department of Public Health is most likely to be on hand.

Rarely, patients who still received timely examination and treatment risk passing infection to them baby.

In early March A 32-year-old Houston mom hugged her newborn son Brown hair all over his head for just a few minutes before doctors took him to the neonatal intensive care unit to begin treatment for congenital syphilis.

The mother, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss her medical history, said she still tested positive for syphilis at birth, even though she had already undergone two treatments during her pregnancy.

Doctors performed a lumbar or spinal tap on the boy to test for neurosyphilis, which occurs in 60% of symptomatic babies.After 10 days in the NICU, the son was given penicillin through a small intravenous line. I was able to take my son home. However, many uncertainties lie ahead.

“I don’t want to lose someone before I know him,” she said.

she has to bring her son Return to hospital for follow-up every 2 months for 1 year Syphilis and its effects on babies are stubbornly difficult to detect, said Eileen A. Stafford, M.D., a maternal-fetal medicine physician at the University of Texas Health Science Center.

Stafford she said she was looking at the results Her patient’s syphilis recurrences daily. One 555 babies are born with congenital syphilis in Texas. Texas Health Department.

she said she was haunted by an incident The story of a teenage mother who was trafficked from relatives and received little to no prenatal care. She visited the emergency room complaining of symptoms during her pregnancy, but she was never screened for syphilis and she delivered a baby with neurosyphilis. Baby is now 5 years old and still cannot swallow solid food. Children need speech and physical therapy and care in multiple pediatric specialties.

teenager I became pregnant again after an incomplete treatment regimen and gave birth to a second child with syphilis. Now she is homeless and her mother takes care of her children.

About half of women with syphilis reported risk factors such as transactional sex, substance abuse, precarious housing and sexual violence, as they may fear losing custody of their children, according to the study. not. Stafford said. As a result, they do not receive robust screening that could lead to treatment for them and their babies.

Most women don’t know they have syphilis. Symptoms that occur are often vague and can be missed in most cases Stafford received a federal grant to develop a simpler syphilis test for mothers and newborns.

In Phoenix, staff at Hashabi Nursery, a nonprofit that provides care for babies suffering from opioid withdrawal, said the recent rise in infants born with syphilis was particularly alarming. Ten days in a loud, bright neonatal intensive care unit being treated for syphilis. After working with the health department in the fall to increase syphilis screening, the nursery was able to prevent three possible cases of congenital syphilis by getting mothers treated. Nursery School co-founder Tara Sandem said:

University of Chicago Medical Center Begins Screening Emergency Room Patients Syphilis Testing and Treatment in 2019 Where high-risk women who are homeless or experiencing addiction tend to seek medical care. Despite being able to prevent congenital syphilis, this type of universal syphilis screening in hospitals remains rare.

In Multnomah County, Oregon, including Portland, public health workers We are doing more outreach in homeless camps and shelters because of the increase in syphilis infections among people who reported using drugs, often while on the streets. In one instance, a pregnant woman who lived in a tent under a bridge was diagnosed with syphilis and received her first injection of penicillin in the emergency room, but never returned. Come on, I brought you two shots of her next.

some experts The increase in the number of cases is believed to be due to various state policies regarding screening. 11 statesprimarily in the Southeast, has yet to extend Medicaid to all low-income adults to cover the cost of syphilis testing and treatment. , can become reinfected if the partner does not receive treatment.

“It’s frustrating because if timely interventions are deployed, this condition can be completely reversed,” said Mark Turrentine, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine in Waco, Texas. Told.

some states including Mississippi March, Enhanced screening requirements In recent years, in response to an increase in congenital syphilis.

But the closure of rural hospitals and obstetrics and gynecology services has created a “huge” geographic gap in access to prenatal care, said Thomas Dobbs, former Mississippi Public Health Director. increase. “If you are a working mom, You may not have a lot of sick time, and driving 100 miles (100 miles) just to get to antenatal care is a big obstacle,” says Dobbs.

Even as care becomes easier to obtain, many pregnant black mothers say that doctors are heartless because of the long history of medical institutions’ abuse of black patients, according to public health experts. We do not believe that we are looking out for our own best interests.

Louisiana’s chief health official, Joseph Cantor, says he treated a patient whose family had a case of congenital syphilis due to the infamous The Tuskegee Experimenthundreds of black men were left untreated for syphilis to study the long-term effects of the disease. Their absence has made their descendants skeptical of the medical system’s ability to provide treatment to prevent syphilis in black babies.

“The issue of congenital syphilis is deeply intertwined with a history of institutional racism,” said Kanter, noting that 65% of Louisiana’s congenital syphilis cases are black baby“We are dealing with a lot of the mistrust that we have earned.”

Public health experts say the country has the capacity to end congenital syphilis. 1,760 in 1991 In 2019, it decreased to less than 40. This plunge has resulted in the adoption of universal screening, the vigilance of physicians, the ongoing need for pregnant people with HIV to receive antiretroviral therapy, and the ongoing need to stop breastfeeding their children. It is the result of a funded nationwide public health campaign.