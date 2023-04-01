Weight loss drug may be considered ‘essential’ by WHO





31 March 2023 – The World Health Organization may for the first time add a weight-loss drug to its list of essential medicines recommended for purchase by countries around the world. WHO revises the list of “essential medicines” every two years, with the next list published in September. His three doctors in the United States and her one researcher sent recommendations to her WHO committee, which finalizes the list, asking them to consider the drug Saxenda. Reuters. It is unclear how the commission will respond to requests to use the drug as an obesity treatment. “We believe it’s a work in progress,” said Francesco Branca, M.D., the WHO’s director of nutrition, at a press conference on Wednesday, according to Reuters. An issue to consider, Branca said, is the cost of the drug, which may not have been used long enough to make the list. There is a possibility. “At the same time, WHO is considering the use of drugs for weight loss … in the context of a systematic review of guidelines for children and adolescents,” Branca said. Saxenda has been FDA-approved since 2014 and is currently used in the United States for obese people 12 years and older. The FDA recommends that anyone with a BMI (combined height and weight measurement) of at least 30 or a weight-related condition such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol. Saxenda is an injection containing liraglutide, a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists. GLP-1 drugs work by telling the body to produce more insulin after a meal, and the extra insulin then lowers blood sugar levels. mayo clinic. Many GLP-1 drugs are used to help people with type 2 diabetes, but the exact mechanism leading to weight loss isn’t entirely clear, explains the Mayo Clinic. This drug seems to make people feel less hungry and feel full faster and longer, possibly by slowing the movement of food through the digestive tract.As a result, people may eat less. . Obesity has tripled worldwide since 1975 and now affects 1 billion people, including 650 million adults, 340 million adolescents and 39 million children, WHO says .

