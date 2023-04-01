Health
A mysterious infection in toddlers is traced back to a cake-snatching iguana.Infection
It could be almost an Aesop fable, or it could be the tales of the Brothers Grimm: The Toddler, the Lizard, and the Cake. But for a little kid whose baked goods were robbed by an iguana, it was a story with a twist.
Doctors have revealed that the toddler contracted an unusual infection after being bitten by a reptile while trying to steal the cake.
Presentation “No Standing Between The Iguana and His Cake: A Warning Story” to be given at the European Clinical Congress microbiology Dr. Jordan Kit Maa, a medical microbiologist at Stanford University, describes a 3-year-old girl who was vacationing with her parents in Costa Rica when the attack occurred.
While she was having a snack on the beach, a lizard suddenly appeared and tried to steal the cake, biting the back of the child’s hand in the process.
“It was trying to mark its territory or something like that,” Marr said.
The girl was disinfected and given the antibiotic amoxicillin for five days, after which the wound healed.
But after five months, the toddler’s parents noticed a lump the size of a coin on the back of the toddler’s hand. It wasn’t painful, but it started to get bigger and took on a reddish-bluish color.
Ultrasound imaging led doctors to initially believe the bump might be a ganglion cyst, but it grew in size and became painful, prompting the orthopedic surgeon to consider it an atypical feature. I decided to investigate further.
The lump was found to contain a thick white mass and pus, and further examination revealed the presence of dead tissue, clusters of white blood cells, and bacteria that were later identified. Mycobacterium marinus – Organisms known to infect freshwater and saltwater fish. It is closely related to the bacterium that causes tuberculosis in humans, but does not cause tuberculosis in humans itself.
“[Nontuberculous mycobacteria] It’s found in the environment and is very ubiquitous,” Maher said. “Some of them can cause skin and soft tissue infections like this.
Ma said it was not surprising that the girl’s infection had a delayed onset.The bacteria grow very slowly with a long incubation period from exposure to the onset of symptoms. and it became a problem later,” he said.
Bacteria resistant to amoxicillin, the infant was treated with the antibiotics rifampin and clarithromycin.
This is not the first time humans have had this infection, and cases are common related Aquatic activity or exposure to aquaria.Early cases in the UK connected to the poolexperts say, infections associated with such facilities have declined dramatically.
David Turner, a professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Nottingham, who wasn’t involved in the new case, said infection could also occur after cutting your hand while opening an oyster.
“I have never heard of anyone getting infected after being bitten by a reptile,” he said. “Reptiles have highly toxic organisms such as salmonella, which is why hand washing is always recommended after handling reptiles.”
Experts Bacteria grow best at temperature About 30°C, which is lower than the average human body temperature of 37°C.
Ma noted that the iguana’s cold-blooded nature could make it the perfect reservoir.
He hopes the report, believed to be the first case related to iguana wounds, will raise awareness of what lizards such as iguanas can carry. Mycobacterium marinus As well as handing over to people. He added that the case emphasized the importance of using low temperatures to grow and study pathogens involved in post-reptile bite infections.
“If you’re thinking about this organism, you have to know the right way to diagnose it in the first place,” he said.
