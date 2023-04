Some young people have lingering symptoms of COVID-19 even though they have never had it

Image credit: Adobe Stock/ KMPZZZ As COVID-19 Preventive and curative therapies have become more sophisticated, and the focus of treatment has shifted to post-COVID-19 conditions (PCC), orlong covid” Curiously, prolonged COVID is not limited to individuals at high risk of severe COVID-19 infection, such as the elderly and immunocompromised. Many adolescents with mild acute infections develop her COVID of prolonged duration, but the commonality and baseline risk factors for PCC remain unknown. new original surveywas published in JAMA network opensought to identify the prevalence and associated risk factors for long-term COVID in adolescents after acute infection. A prospective cohort study included non-hospitalized persons aged 12-25 years from two counties in southeastern Norway. The individual underwent reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing and confirmed COVID-19 infection. During the early stages of recovery and 6-month follow-up, participants underwent pulmonary, cardiac, and cognitive function tests, immunological and organ damage biomarker analyzes, and completed questionnaires. Researchers performed an association analysis of 78 potential risk factors. The team used the World Health Organization’s (WHO) long COVID case definition, which broadly classifies symptoms occurring in the aftermath of acute COVID-19 as PCC. The WHO definition does not require persistence of symptoms or significant disability after acute infection. A total of 382 COVID-19 positive and 85 COVID-19 negative young people were enrolled and participated in the entire study. The cohort he was 38.1% male and 20.0% non-European. After 6 months, the point prevalence of WHO-defined PCC was 48.5% in the COVID-19 positive group and 47.1% in the control cohort. Interestingly, these results suggest that COVID-19 positivity was not associated with long-term COVID onset. Although the main risk factor for PCC was symptom severity at baseline, decreased physical activity and loneliness were also associated.In addition, symptom severity was associated with personality traits. No biological markers correlated with long-term COVID onset. “The persistent symptoms and disability that characterize PCC are associated with factors other than SARS-CoV-2 infection, including psychosocial factors,” the study authors concluded. It calls into question the usefulness of the institution’s case definitions and influences the planning of health services and further research on PCC.”

