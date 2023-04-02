Health
Study Suggests Hearing Aids Lower Dementia Risk in Older People
Fresno, California (KFSN) — A new study from Health Watch shows that hearing aids reduce the risk of dementia in older adults with hearing loss.
Just like you train your body, you need to train your brain, according to hearing experts. One of these trainings involves stimulating the brain with sound.
Hearing specialists in northeast Fresno say it’s important to address all types of hearing loss.
“When you have proper correction in the ear for hearing loss, you exercise parts of the brain that are not weakened,” said Dennis Thomas. Cognitive decline tends to be more pronounced.”
Thomas sees this first-hand with his patients. Beltone Central California.
Many people develop dementia or Alzheimer’s disease and have never been treated for hearing loss.
“It’s not about getting hearing aids, it’s about finding out what’s wrong,” Thomas said. I have”
Hearing experts recommend that anyone who begins to notice hearing problems have a simple hearing test. The specialist uses a video otoscope to look inside the ear to look for wax buildup and to check for damage to the eardrum.
“In many cases, the more damage is done by not addressing the problem,” says Thomas.
Beltone Central California is offering free hearing tests to help patients with early diagnosis in hopes of finding a solution and preventing cognitive decline.
