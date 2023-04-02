A non-invasive, inexpensive way to track human aging — ScienceDaily





Professor Pankaj Kapahi of the Buck Institute believes the eyes are the window into aging. His lab, in collaboration with Google Health and his Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, uses imaging of the fundus, the blood vessel-rich tissue of the retina, to assess human aging in a non-invasive and inexpensive way. I showed you how to track it. More accurate than other aging clocks available today.Published in e-lifethe researchers also performed a genome-wide association study (GWAS) to establish the genetic basis of such a clock, which they called eyeAge.

“This type of imaging could be very valuable in tracking the effectiveness of interventions aimed at slowing the aging process,” says Kapahi, senior co-author of the study. “These results suggest that within a year, the trajectory of aging may be determined with 71% accuracy by noting discernible changes in the eye of a person undergoing treatment.” It provides a practical assessment of anti-aging treatments.” Kapahi compared biomarkers from blood, which are more dynamic and can be affected by something as simple as diet or current infection. , pointed out that retinal scans are likely to be more reliable because ocular changes are less susceptible to day-to-day fluctuations. . A growing body of evidence suggests that the retinal microvasculature may be a reliable indicator of the overall health of the body’s circulatory system and brain. Changes in the eye are associated with aging and many age-related diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease. Ophthalmologists can often detect early symptoms of AIDS, chronic high blood pressure, and eye tumors. This is not surprising given that subtle changes in the vasculature appear first in the smallest vessels, and retinal capillaries appear first. smallest in body. But subtle changes in these small blood vessels often go undetected by even the most sophisticated instruments, requiring the use of deep learning, an effort spearheaded by Google Research. Researchers such as Google have developed a model to predict diabetic retinopathy from retinal images and use retinal images to detect at least 39 eye diseases such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, AMD, and chronic kidney disease. of non-ocular diseases identified. and cardiovascular disease. Google researchers trained and calibrated models for eyeAge using the well-studied EyePACS dataset containing over 100,000 patients and applied them to UK Biobank patients containing over 64,000 patients . “Our study highlights the value of longitudinal data for analyzing precise aging trajectories. Through the EyePACS longitudinal dataset, which includes multiple scans from individual people over time, Our results show a more accurate positive predictive rate for two consecutive visits in individuals than in random, time-matched individuals Co-lead author and former fellow of Google Research, currently said Sara Ahadi, Senior Computational Biologist at Alkahest, noting that eyeAge is independent of phenotypic age (an established aging clock based on blood markers). We are adding to other watches to make aging tracking more robust, powerful and comprehensive.” GWAS was performed at the Buck Institute using biological samples available from the UK Biobank. Kenneth Wilson, a postdoc at the Buck Institute, validated some of the genes highlighted in the analysis, building on previous Buck studies that revealed relationships between diet, eye health and longevity. DrosophilaFrom patient samples, Wilson identified about 30 genes associated with poor vision, diabetes, hearing loss, Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular disease and stroke. one of the genes ALKAL2which has previously been shown to extend lifespan Drosophila (via fly congeners ALK). Wilson knocking down the fly gene improved his subsequent vision and extended his lifespan. Kapahi said the findings are ripe for further research. “It’s very informative to understand how these genes, which are already associated with other age-related diseases, influence the changes we’re seeing,” he said. “This is human data that provides a potential therapeutic target for age-related diseases. is a big plus.”

