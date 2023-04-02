Largest outbreak of deadly fungus in US found in southern Nevada

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has sounded the alarm about the growing threat posed by drug-resistant and potentially deadly fungi that caused the nation’s largest outbreak in hospitals and long-term care facilities in southern Nevada.

The Candida auris fungus is spreading “at an alarming rate” in the U.S., tripling the number of cases resistant to the most recommended antifungal drugs used to treat infections, federal officials say. Public Health said on March 20. A new study published the same day in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

It’s unlikely to eradicate the fungus where it’s colonized, the study’s lead author told the Review Journal on Wednesday.

“It’s more difficult to detect this situation after you’ve already had an undetected transmission for some time,” said study author and CDC epidemiologist Meghan Lyman, Ph.D.

This scenario is being played out in several locations, including southern Nevada.Nevada reported more cases than any other state last year, according to CDC data.

Last April, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services alerted health care providers to an outbreak of fungus in southern Nevada, as first reported in the Review-Journal. The earliest case he confirmed in August 2021.

In 2022, Nevada reported 384 of the country’s 2,377 clinical cases of C. auris, according to CDC data. At least 27 states and the District of Columbia have reported cases, and the first U.S. case was he in 2013.

Since August 2021, more than 1,000 people in southern Nevada have been infected with the fungus, according to data from the Nevada Institute of Public Health at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine. He is the only case detected in Reno, Nevada, in 2019. According to lab data, 100 C. auris patients have died.

About 500 people confirmed to be infected with the fungus in southern Nevada, or nearly half, had clinical manifestations such as invasive blood, heart, or brain infections. did not cause infections.

This fungus does not normally pose a threat to healthy people. According to the CDC, those at greatest risk of infection are those who are in the hospital for an extended period of time, who have central venous catheters (also called central lines) or other lines or tubes inserted into their body, or who have previously been treated with antibiotics. and patients receiving antifungal drugs.

The fungus can spread from established individuals who don’t know they have it.

Not new COVID

Candida auris is not considered the next COVID-19 by health authorities. COVID-19 spread widely through normal activities, infecting and sometimes killing previously healthy people.

David Hess, a genomics scientist at the state’s Institute of Public Health, says C. auris is comparable to MRSA, a drug-resistant staphylococcal infection that is also relevant in healthcare settings.

In other words, it is a serious threat to public health. To better track the threat, the laboratory performed whole-genome sequencing, an advanced technique of genetic analysis, on specimens from all positive test results for C. auris after receiving notification of the outbreak. started a year ago.

Scientists in the lab have discovered that the fungus has mutated to become resistant to the preferred antifungal drugs to treat it.

According to scientists, there are only three classes of antifungal drugs in use. Most cases of C. auris are naturally resistant to one type of azole. The second type, polyenes, can cause fevers and tremors in patients, earning them the unfortunate nickname of “shake and bake.”

Laboratory analyzes show that in 2-3% of cases, C. auris exhibits increased resistance to the preferred treatment, echinocandins.

“We’re seeing resistance evolving in a previously unseen Nevada outbreak. It’s still in the exploratory stage,” Hess said.

Nevada is doing more real-time screens for drug resistance in fungi than any state with outbreaks, he said. By quickly identifying drug-resistant cases, authorities can focus on working with doctors and health facilities to stop the spread.

“We believe this will be one of the best strategies going forward,” said Hess.

CDC’s Lyman said new antifungal agents are being developed, and the federal government has approved existing FDA-approved antifungal agents for other conditions to treat invasive C. auris cases. said he would consider doing so.

Track Pathogen Pathways

The state lab was also able to trace the fungal pathway through its genetic analysis. Initially, three separate clades or lineages were found in southern Nevada. One died immediately. His remaining two spread to medical facilities.

Shannon Ritz, a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, said last year that two other strains were first identified in cases at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.

Two additional strains were recently identified, including one from Texas. Analysis shows that patients from Nevada introduced the strain to Arizona and Utah, Gorzalski said.

Data from the Nevada Department of Public Behavioral Health last year showed that the fungus has been identified in more than 30 hospitals and long-term care facilities in southern Nevada. The department did not provide the requested data update.

Candida auris is on the rise, not just in Nevada, but across the country and around the world. ‘ said Hess.

To stop transmission, the lab is offering a free, rapid turnaround test to screen high-risk patients for C. auris, such as those admitted to long-term care facilities after being transferred from a hospital. . By identifying cases at the time of hospitalization, preventative measures can be taken before more people become infected.

Speaking generally about cases in the United States, Lyman said: In many cases, cases were identified late or after a short stay in an institution and had the opportunity to spread to others. ”

She also said there is room for improvement in infection control practices in health care facilities.

“Many healthcare workers and health departments are working hard, but achieving good adherence and adherence in practice is not easy,” she said.

Emphasizing improvements in Candida auris “helps with the next emerging pathogen, whether it’s a virus, bacteria or fungus,” she said. So we’re a little ahead of ourselves on what’s next.”

