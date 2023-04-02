New squeeze 3D printing method could make brain surgery safer

new 3D printing Techniques using silicone can create accurate models of blood vessels in the brain, allowing neurosurgeons to train in more realistic simulations prior to surgery. recently published research.

Many neurosurgeons practice each surgery before entering the operating room based on model However, the current model that neurosurgeons use for training of what they know about the patient’s brain is Do not imitate real blood vessels wellThey provide unrealistic tactile feedback, lack small but important structural details, and often exclude entire anatomical components that determine how each procedure is performed. By creating a realistic, personalized replica of the patient’s brain during surgery, errors in the actual surgery can be reduced.

3D printingHowever, replicas can be made with the soft feel and structural accuracy that surgeons require.

squish factor

3D printing is usually thought of as a process of building layers of molten plastic that solidify as a self-supporting structure is built. Unfortunately, many soft materials do not melt and resolidify like the plastic filaments that 3D printers typically use. The user can only take one shot of him with a soft material like silicone. It must be printed in a liquid state and then irreversibly solidified.

How do you avoid puddles and slump clumps when creating complex 3D shapes out of liquids?

Researchers have developed a broad approach called Embedded 3D printing for this purpose. In this technique, the “ink” is deposited in a second reservoir of support material designed to flow around the print nozzle, trapping the ink in place shortly after the nozzle leaves. This allows the user to create complex shapes out of liquid by keeping the liquid trapped in her three-dimensional space until the printed structure hardens.Embedded 3D printing is effective for structuring various soft materials Like hydrogels, microparticles and even living cells.

However, printing on silicone remains challenging. Liquid silicones are oils, but most support materials are water-based.oil and water are expensive interfacial tensionThis is the driving force behind the circular shape of oil droplets in water. This force also deforms 3D printed silicon structures, even within the supporting medium.

Worse, these interfacial forces split small-diameter silicone features into droplets during printing.A lot of research has been done to make printable silicone materials without supportbut these drastic changes also change properties that users care about, such as the softness and stretchability of silicone.

3D PRINTED SILICONE WITH AMULIT

As a researcher working at the interface of Soft Matter Physics, Mechanical Engineeringand materials sciencedecided to tackle the problem of interfacial tension by developing Silicon oil support material.

Most silicone inks are chemically similar to the silicone support material, which dramatically lowers the interfacial tension, but we thought they were different enough to remain separate when brought together for 3D printing. rice field. We created many candidate support materials, but found that the best approach was to create a dense emulsion of silicone oil and water. You can think of it as a kind of clear mayonnaise, a continuum of silicone oil filled with tiny droplets of water.call this method Additive manufacturing with ultra-low interfacial tension or AMULIT.

Using our AMULIT support media, we were able to print off-the-shelf silicon at high resolution, creating features as small as 8 micrometers (approximately 0.0003 inches) in diameter. Printed structures are as stretchy and durable as traditional moldings.

These capabilities allowed us to 3D print an accurate model of the patient’s brain vessels based on 3D scans and a functioning heart valve model based on the average human anatomy.

3D silicone printing in healthcare

silicon is A key component of countless productsfrom everyday items such as cookware and toys, to advanced technology in the electronics, aerospace and healthcare industries.

Silicone products are usually made by pouring liquid silicone into a mold, solidifying it, and removing the mold. The cost and difficulty of producing high-precision molds limits manufacturers to producing only a few products of predetermined size, shape, and design. Damage-free removal of delicate silicon structures from the mold is an additional barrier, increasing manufacturing defects when molding highly complex structures.

Overcoming these challenges will enable the development of advanced silicone-based technologies in the healthcare industry, where personalized implants or patient-specific mimicry of physiological structures could transform care.

This article was originally published on X By Senthilkumar Duraivel and Thomas Angelini, University of Florida.read Original article here.