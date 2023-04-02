Health
‘Forgetting to eat’: How Ozempic went from diabetes drug to diet blockbuster
Stacey Vanek Smith/NPR
The Oscars: A moment when Hollywood’s most famous and glamorous people gather to receive awards and showcase their couture.
“Everybody looks great,” said host Jimmy Kimmel as he walked around the stage a few weeks ago, looking at the famous faces.
“As I look around this room, I can’t help but wonder, is Ozempic right for me?”
There was a smattering of laughter, but it seems the joke got a little too close to home.
“Hollywood’s Worst Secret”
In the past few months, Ozempic has exploded, and everyone from Elon Musk to Chelsea Handler has talked about taking their version of the drug.
Comedian Chelsea Handler said on the podcast, “My doctor… just gives it to everyone.
But Ozempic’s rise to superstardom wasn’t what most people predicted. In fact, this drug was created by Novo Nordisk to help diabetics control their blood sugar.
But the drug’s side effect of rapid weight loss quickly stole headlines and made Ozempic a very popular commodity. It was so hot that it caused some problems for the people who were originally going to help.
“I wanted to try anything”
Five years ago, ShantaQuilette Develle Carter-Williams had a health crisis. She had a stroke at the age of 39 and temporarily lost freedom of her left side.
Carter-Williams is a stand-up comedian, writer, and producer in Los Angeles, but was completely unable to work after a stroke.
“I was eating and gaining weight, but I was really worried that if I continued to maintain this weight, I was very likely to have another stroke.
Her doctor recommended that she try Ozempic to lower blood sugar, lose weight, and prevent another stroke.
“I had never heard of Ozempic,” she recalls. “But you know, I wanted to try anything.”
“You actually forgot to eat”
Wegovy, a drug similar to Ozempic, is a weekly injection that causes the body to produce insulin. Insulin lowers blood sugar, slows digestion, and makes you feel full. Carter-Williams tried it and was amazed.
“You’re not hungry,” she says. “You really have to set a timer and make sure you eat because otherwise you’ll actually forget to eat.”
Carter-Williams’ weight began to drop immediately, as did her cholesterol and blood sugar levels. She and her doctor were thrilled. But as soon as she started to see results, she ran into trouble.
“I was going to renew my dosage, but they were like, ‘Oh, we don’t have that.'”
Carter-Williams began calling around, but the only pharmacy she could find that had stock didn’t take her insurance (a common problem with this drug). reportedly). So instead of her $25 a month, Ozempic’s prescription would cost her $1,600 a month.
It was then that Carter-Williams realized that Ozempic was at a critical moment.
“It was very popular,” she recalls. “It was all over social media.” Carter-Williams couldn’t afford expensive drugs, so she reluctantly quit them. Her weight she lost came back and her blood sugar and cholesterol started to rise.
“It was tough,” says Carter-Williams. “I mean, I didn’t use it to match my Oscar dress. I really needed it for my health. But I couldn’t get it and went for a while.”
Ozempic’s popularity comes at a price
Dr. Jorge Rodriguez is a gastroenterologist in LA. He knew of his Ozempic for diabetes treatment, but hadn’t heard of it being used for weight loss until about a year ago.
“In fact, this is the first time I’ve heard from my patients that I would like to prescribe this use of Ozempic,” he says.
From that moment on, Rodriguez was asked almost every week to write a prescription for this drug.
While it is legal for doctors to prescribe drugs like Ozempic for informal use, Rodriguez believes Ozempic’s popularity is a problem. Anyone who can afford to pay him $1,600 a month can get it.
“I’m not going to prescribe it for weight loss,” he says. “Otherwise, it limits and harms those who truly benefit from it, who are diabetics.”
Rodriguez points out that another Novo Nordisk drug, Wegovy, contains the same active ingredients as Ozempic and is FDA-approved for weight loss. Still, he says it’s intended for people with life-threatening situations and won’t prescribe it otherwise.
Um… do you need Ozempic?
This is especially true as the weight lost has been reported to quickly return if Ozempic is not taken weekly. yeah.
In addition, supplies were scarce in some areas, causing people to pay exorbitant prices and resort to extreme means, such as traveling to Canada and Mexico.
That intense demand has also spawned a crop of entirely new businesses.
A number of telemedicine companies have emerged offering expensive monthly subscriptions to weight loss services that include access to Ozempic or similar medications (although the medications are usually paid separately).
One such service order, charges subscribers $100 per month. Purchased by Weight Watchers for over $100 million. This indicates that the multi-billion dollar weight loss industry is also getting into his Ozempic game.
What about side effects?
Rodriguez says another concern he has is around health issues. He points out that Ozempic is a fairly new drug. Known side effects such as extreme nausea, dehydration, and headaches may not be all there is.
Rodriguez points to fenfen, a super-famous weight-loss drug that has been around since the 1990s. “When fenfen was available, most people were using it,” he recalls. “And ‘Fen’ him one is basically methamphetamine and speed.”
Phenfen has caused long-term health problems in some users, including serious heart disease.
Still, Rodriguez says Ozempic is a very promising drug for people with diabetes.
“Truly life changing”
With the help of doctors, Carter-Williams was finally able to secure a reliable, insurance-covered supply of Ozempic. And she saw what the fuss was about.
In the last 6 months she has lost over 60 pounds.
“You can tell your body works differently,” she says. “My blood pressure is better, my cholesterol is better. It’s really life-changing.”
According to Carter-Williams, people have noticed her weight loss and are often asked what her secret is. And when she tells them it’s Ozempic? “They were like, oh my god, I’ve been trying to get it!” she says with a laugh. “Can you tell me how you got it?”
|
Sources
2/ https://witf.org/2023/04/02/you-forget-to-eat-how-ozempic-went-from-diabetes-medicine-to-blockbuster-diet-drug/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Fact check: PM Modi reads 101 ways to save Adani’s book? Don’t fall for this fake image
- Men’s Tennis Fall 8-1 to Union College
- What’s the healthiest nut? Try these two nutrient-dense options.
- Cole breaks 2 freshman throwing records at Oliver Nikoloff Invite
- ‘Forgetting to eat’: How Ozempic went from diabetes drug to diet blockbuster
- Police should not be the only solution to gender-based violence, says St
- New squeeze 3D printing method could make brain surgery safer
- Court fines Arvind Kejriwal in PM degree case
- Kozlowski’s 68 leads boilers on the first day of the Bruzzy
- No. 2 USC Womens Water Polo shines in 14-3 victory over No. 20 San Jos State
- Dozens of earthquakes rattle under the lake in Yellowstone National Park within 12 hours
- Cal Poly opens Mustang Invitational with wins over No. 20 Tulane, UC Davis