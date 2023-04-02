What’s the healthiest nut? Try these two nutrient-dense options.

Over the past decade, nut substitutes have been in the spotlight. Popular milk substitutes such as almond milk and cashew milk have quickly become fan favorites.

nuts are protein food group May serve as an important protein component of a vegetarian diet. According to myplate.gov, the general recommended daily intake of protein is 5 to 6 ounces for adults. 1 tablespoon of peanut butter or ½ ounce of nuts equals 1 ounce of this for him daily.

Want more nuts every day? Nutrients available are:

What are the healthiest nuts?

Most nuts provide healthy fats, fiber, and protein, but keep an eye out for two nutrient-dense favorites.

walnut

“Walnuts are a very good source of omega-3s and can help boost HDL levels,” says registered dietitian nutritionist Daniel Crumble-Smith.

Abbreviation for HDL high density lipoprotein, It is sometimes called “good cholesterol”. HDL cholesterol absorbs cholesterol from the blood, transports it to the liver, and eliminates it from the body. High levels of his HDL are associated with a lower risk of heart disease and stroke.

Studies show walnuts too improve memory, Learning, motor coordination, anxiety, locomotor activity.

almond

In addition to being a great source of fiber and protein, almonds are also rich in vitamin E, which helps protect against cell damage by fighting free radicals in the body. Free radicals It is an unstable and highly reactive molecule that can contribute to cellular aging, damage and disease.

“The more antioxidants you have, the more prepared your body is to be able to defend itself,” says Crumble-Smith.

Adding nuts of all kinds to your diet contributes to a healthier diet. Pecans and macadamia nuts are good sources of protein, low in protein than other types.

But almonds, no matter how delicious, may not fill you up with just a handful. Crumble Smith says this makes it easier to overeat nuts and nut butters.

“If people are focused on weight loss (weight loss), find a way to incorporate it into their diet so they don’t rely on nuts and butter to fill them up,” she says. is used as a healthy source of fat, so you can enjoy it while filling up on other ingredients.

If you’re looking for ways to get more nuts into your diet, try these tips.

Is peanut butter good for you?

Peanuts are technically legumes such as peas, green soybeans, and lentils, but they are considered nuts in the eyes of society because of their unique taste and name.

Peanut butter is a popular way to incorporate peanuts into your diet, but peanut butter lovers should pay attention to the ingredient label on the back. The most popular peanut butter brands have added sugar and hydrogenated oil to keep the mixture from separating. Contains only ingredients.

“If you’re on a relatively healthy diet and don’t like natural peanut butter, is peanut butter like Skippy or Jiff bad for you? No,” says Crumble-Smith. , if people don’t mind consuming natural stuff, then (more) less unprocessed ingredients will be better for you.

One easy solution is to make your own peanut butter. To follow Crumble Smith’s recipe, simply blend the peanuts in a food processor or high-power blender for a few minutes until the consistency is crisp to smooth. It says to make it creamy, but you can achieve the consistency with just peanuts.

If you like, try adding salt or cinnamon to your homemade nut butters for new flavors.

Are Brazil Nuts Good For You?

Relevant videos have about 3 million views Brazil nuts on TikTok, Most of the time people are fighting on the internet about how to eat them and how many to eat in a day.

brazil nuts, magnesium, copper, zinc, proteins, fatty acids, and Increase HDL levels.

brazil nuts too high levels of seleniumIt is important for thyroid function, reproduction, DNA production, and protection from free radicals and infections. Selenium is also found in seafood, meat, poultry, eggs, dairy products, bread, cereals, and other grain products, according to the National Institutes of Health.

However, Brazil nuts contain such a high amount of selenium that eating too much can push your body over its selenium limit, which can cause many effects over time. These effects include diarrhea, nausea, brittleness or loss of hair and nails, skin rashes, irritability, bad breath and taste, and nervous system dysfunction.

One Brazil nut contains 68-91 micrograms of selenium. The upper limit for selenium for children under 3 is less than 100 micrograms, only 150 micrograms for children ages 4 to 8, 280 micrograms for children ages 9 to 13, and 400 micrograms for children 14 and older. Gram.

People with an underactive thyroid or who have been diagnosed with hypothyroidism or Hashimoto’s disease may benefit from one to two Brazil nuts per day. We recommend eating one or two mixed with other nuts as an occasional snack rather than a daily staple.

“If you take a multivitamin, check how much selenium is present and assess your intake of other selenium-rich food sources so you know your baseline intake. However, As always, if you have any health or dietary questions, please consult your doctor.

