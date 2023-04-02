Mediterranean diet can reduce heart attacks in high-risk people

A meta-analysis of 40 clinical trials linked the Mediterranean diet to a reduced risk of heart attack and stroke.

Diet was most effective in lowering risk for the dietary plans studied.

Experts say a Mediterranean-style diet is worth pursuing, along with other heart-health measures.

The Mediterranean diet has been repeatedly recommended by health organizations and experts as an eating plan for improving overall health. Even if your risk is high, you can actually reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke without increasing your exercise.

That is the main takeaway from the new meta-analysis presented at BMJMoreFor this study, the researchers followed a low-fat diet, mediterranean diet, very-low-fat diet, modified-fat diet, combination of low-fat and low-sodium diets. Overall, over 35,500 people were followed on these diets for an average of 3 years.

The researchers found that the Mediterranean diet was associated with 17 all-cause deaths, 17 heart attacks, and 17 heart attacks over five years, compared with those who received minimal intervention. Discovered that it prevented 7 strokes. without increasing your exercise. A low-fat diet also helped, and over five years he had 9 fewer deaths per 1,000 people and 7 fewer heart attacks. (Other diets had little or no detectable benefit compared to minimal intervention.)

Overall, the researchers concluded that a Mediterranean diet could reduce the chance of dying from any cause, along with heart attack. they added.

given that Heart disease that is leading cause of death In the US, I understand the question. Here’s what you should know:

Why does the Mediterranean diet help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke?

It’s important to point out that this isn’t the only study to show that the Mediterranean diet may benefit cardiovascular health. American Heart Association (AHA) means vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, legumes, and low-fat or fat-free dairy products, fish, poultry, non-tropical vegetable oils, and nuts.

“You are much more likely to lead a healthier life if you are consuming large amounts of a variety of carbohydrates, including fruits, vegetables, and grain products found in the Mediterranean diet,” he says. Yu-Ming Ni, MDHe is a non-invasive cardiologist at the Memorial Care Cardiovascular Institute, Orange Coast Medical Center, Fountain Valley, California.

There are several reasons why the Mediterranean diet alone can improve heart health, experts say. “Low in saturated fat and high in fiber, he especially helps manage LDL (bad) cholesterol levels,” says registered dietitian Jessica He Coding. game changer little book.Olive oil It is also a staple of this style of diet because it is rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids and phenolic compounds that have been linked to many health benefits, including positive effects on heart health. It is considered a bioactive food. It specifically points out that there is some evidence that there is

The traditional Mediterranean diet also contains many vegetables, and “researchers believe the fiber and antioxidants in these foods may help protect against disease,” Cording says. says. Many fruits and vegetables are also good sources of potassium, a mineral that aids in administration. blood pressureshe points out.

Nutrients in the Mediterranean diet are also important, small change diet“The Mediterranean diet is rich in anti-inflammatory nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids,” she says. Fish is another staple of her Mediterranean diet, providing anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids that can support heart health, Cording says.

Catherine Roubare, R.D.N., dietician at Spectrum Health, says that following a Mediterranean diet can also have indirect benefits for heart health. “You’re eating whole foods, less processed foods, more fiber, and eating more consistently. This helps prevent excessive hunger and keeps you feeling full throughout the day.” “Your blood sugar is more stable. Because it’s high in fiber, healthy food makes you feel full.” It can help you maintain your weight and keep your heart healthy, she says.

common heart disease risk factors

There are several factors that increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. Like your genetics, some things can’t be helped, but there are certain risk factors you can do something about. These are the most common risk factors for heart disease and stroke. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

high blood pressure

high LDL cholesterol

Diabetes

Smoking and Exposure to Secondhand Smoke

obesity

follow an unhealthy diet

Lack of exercise

What to do if you are at high risk of developing heart disease

If you’re at high risk of developing heart disease, it’s important to talk to your doctor, Dr. Ni says. “You have to make sure you’re on the right medication, you’ve got the right tests to address your current problem,” he says. “At the same time, we need to talk about what we can do with our lifestyles that may affect future risk of heart attacks and strokes.”

Among other things, your doctor may recommend that you follow a healthy eating plan and do the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.

According to Gina Keetley, if you’re interested in pursuing a Mediterranean-style diet, there are a few elements to look out for., CDN, co-owner keytree medical nutritional therapy:

Eat lots of fruits and vegetables “Aim to at least double the starch or protein portion of your fruits and vegetables,” she says. For fish you need 8 oz. Eat vegetables with your meal. “It provides essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that promote heart health,” says Keatley.

Also, if you’re feeling overwhelmed about changing your eating plan, consider seeing a nutritionist. They can help implement diets in an effective way for patients.”