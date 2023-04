Healthy food can make you look more attractive • Earth.com

a team of scientists led by University of Georgia (UGA) has recently developed various types of food As a result, unhealthy options such as sugary treats and hearty burgers have immediate appeal, while healthy food options require visually pleasing imagery to make them more appealing. is often “We believe this topic will be useful for health communication and health professionals,” said lead author Yilang Peng, assistant professor of financial planning, housing, and consumer economics at UGA. . “When someone is trying to promote healthy eating, it’s important to pay attention to visual aesthetics. This study shows that style plays an important role in shaping engagement with various social media accounts. It shows you to.” To better understand how social media users interact with food photos, researchers conducted a computational visual analysis that considers color composition, image complexity, repetitive patterns, and approximate calorie content. We analyzed over 50,000 images from food-centric Instagram accounts. Compare how such elements relate to likes and comments. Analysis showed higher engagement with high-calorie foods, regardless of their specific function, while low-calorie options, such as vegetables and a balanced diet, were more likely to attract public attention. It became clear that many photographic renditions were necessary. Lead author Muna Sharma, who graduated from UGA with a PhD in Consumer Economics in 2022, said: Because they are looking at low-calorie images, they pay more attention to all these visual features. This means that if you want to draw people’s attention to these low-calorie foods, you have to be careful to highlight certain elements,” such as using warm rather than cool tones, repetition, and placing the food on clean backgrounds. is. “A good example of this is a salad. Not just a salad, but strawberry slices can be placed on top in a repeating pattern. increase.” These findings may help people create healthy content that garners higher social media engagement, contributing to public health. “On the one hand, people may not automatically engage with healthier food, but people do want to show off their healthy eating. can make you look great on social media, and my recommendation is that even the very simple integration of these tips can increase engagement,” concludes Peng. . The research is published in the journal health communication. — To Andrey Ionescu, Earth.com staff writer check us out at earth snapis a free app by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

