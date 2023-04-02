



sentinel record special According to Teresa Henson, extension specialist program outreach coordinator at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, keeping your heart healthy and strong at any age is the most important thing you can do to prevent or manage heart disease. “We all know family members, siblings, friends and colleagues have suffered or died from heart disease and stroke,” she said in a news release. More than 870,000 people had cardiovascular disease in 2019, she said, according to an American Heart Association report. She also said heart disease is still the number one cause of death in the United States and stroke is the fifth leading cause of all deaths, with 150,000 deaths in 2019, she said. “We are encouraging people to take small steps toward a healthier lifestyle and better heart health,” said Henson, who recommends the American Heart Association to live heart health. I have provided some quick tips. Burn at least as many calories as you consume Start by knowing how many calories you need to eat and drink to maintain your weight. Nutritional and calorie information on food labels is usually based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Increase the amount and intensity of your physical activity to match your calorie intake. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity each week. Eat a variety of nutritious foods from all food groups A holistic diet that emphasizes healthy sources of protein such as a variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains and products made mostly from whole grains, low-fat dairy, nuts and legumes, seafood, and low-fat Eat a healthy eating pattern to or limit fat-free dairy products, non-tropical vegetable oils, saturated fats, trans fats, sodium, red meat, sweets, and sugar-sweetened beverages. “If you choose to eat red meat, compare labels to choose the leanest cut available, minimize processed food intake, and limit or avoid alcohol intake if possible. Try not to When making your daily meal choices, base them on the following eating patterns. Reduce drinks and foods with added sugar. Choose foods low in sodium and prepare foods with little or no salt. To lower blood pressure, aim for 2,300 milligrams or less of sodium per day. Reducing your sodium intake by 1,000 mg per day can benefit your heart health and blood pressure. reduce intake of low-nutrition foods The appropriate number of calories to eat each day is based on your age and physical activity level, and whether you are trying to gain, lose, or maintain weight. don’t smoke Also, avoid passive smoking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hotsr.com/news/2023/apr/02/take-the-steps-to-live-heart-healthy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

