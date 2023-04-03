Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy remains a problem with disinformation spreading on social media – GP





In a boost for those on a living wage, almost half of retail robberies are committed by young people, in the latest New Zealand Herald headline Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' honeymoon.

by RNZ Influenza vaccination and COVID-19 Boosters appear before winter. A vaccination event was held over the weekend and both Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Health Minister Aisha Belal were stabbed. Dr Bryan Betty, president of General Practice New Zealand and Porirua general practitioner, said there was no risk in getting both vaccines at the same time. advertisement Advertise on NZME. Young people over the age of 30 and those at higher risk of severe illness from Covid can get the bivalent vaccine as long as at least 6 months have passed since their last booster or positive test. The flu jab is free for those in the high-risk category and available to anyone 6 months and older. Betty said morning report Vaccine hesitation continues to be a problem, with disinformation circulating on social media. It was well known that these viruses were dangerous. advertisement Advertise on NZME. “We know that around 500 New Zealanders die from the flu each year when flu season is in full swing. We know, so yes, it’s a real worry – a social story. “[The hesitancy] This is certainly what you see in action and what you end up discussing with your patients. ” Betty said the vast majority of patients chose to get the vaccine, and it was “just the right thing to do.” “Once you get these diseases, although there are treatments, they can actually be very difficult, and the outcomes can be poor, especially if you’re older or older.” Betty said another campaign about the dangers of these diseases might help. Hipkins received the injection at a community vaccination event in Upper Hutt on Saturday morning. He said it’s important that eligible people get their hands on the jab before winter arrives. “It actually helps us be better prepared for the winter season and also helps ease the pressure on our healthcare system. “Therefore, more events like this will be held across the country, and local community health care providers will encourage people to get flu shots and Covid boosters. really recommend.” Verrall also got both injections on Saturday, and said many people could get flu and Covid booster shots at the same time. advertisement Advertise on NZME. There are now over 700,000 Covid vaccines and 800,000 flu vaccines in the country, with more to arrive. Covid-19 boosters are free. Influenza vaccine is recommended for people aged 65 and over, Māori and Pacific people aged 55 and over, pregnant women, people with long-term conditions such as diabetes, asthma, or heart disease, and people aged 6 months to 12 years. children are free. Older people, people with mental health or addiction issues. Many New Zealand workplaces offer free flu vaccines to their employees.

