Decreased risk of self-harm in young people after melatonin treatment





Recent results support the use of melatonin in the treatment of intentional self-harm. sleepy Interventions to reduce the risk of self-harm in this population. Researchers evaluated young people between the ages of 6 and 18. This is a population at high risk for self-harm, which is commonly affected by sleep disturbances and can lead to suicidal behavior. associated with a decline. Melatonin is the most commonly prescribed sleep disorder drug among young people in Sweden. To validate this approach, researchers aimed to determine whether melatonin was associated with a reduced risk of injury in young people with sleep disorders. Melatonin treatment for psychiatric disorders Marika Leone, Ph.D., of the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the Karolinska Institutet, and her colleagues found similar rates of injury, falls, and road traffic accidents one year before and after starting melatonin treatment. However, the risk of self-harm was highest in the months immediately preceding the start of medication and decreased thereafter. Adolescents with depression and/or anxiety showed a particularly striking difference with women exhibiting a greater absolute risk than men. Results showed a reduced relative risk of self-harm compared to the last month off medication, which was 12 months before starting medication, indicating an IRR. [95% CI] 0.46 at 1 month after starting melatonin treatment [0.27–0.76] Among adolescent women with psychosis after excluding antidepressant users. Evaluation of sleep interventions for self-harm A population-based cohort study included 25,575 adolescents who started melatonin treatment. The researchers used Poisson regression to estimate the injury rate one year before and after starting melatonin treatment. A within-individual design was also utilized to estimate the relative risk by comparing the risk of injury during the last month off medication with the risk of injury during the 12 months after starting medication. Analyzes were then stratified by sex, type of injury, psychiatric comorbidities, and age at initiation of melatonin treatment. It is important to note that this study has several limitations, including the fact that it is an observational study and the results may not be generalizable to other populations or settings. This study was the first to assess absolute and relative risks of intentional self-harm versus unintentional injury in a population of children treated with melatonin. We acknowledged that further research is needed to investigate the mechanisms underlying the relationship between sleep disturbances and self-harm. “Our findings showed that the risk of unintentional injury was similar in the years before and after starting melatonin treatment, but the risk of self-harm and addiction was highest in the month immediately before starting medication and decreased shortly after starting treatment. The team wrote, “Given the extensive overlap in the diagnoses of addiction and self-harm, it is surprising that these two types of injury showed similar risk patterns.” not.” References: Leone, M., Kuja-Halkola, R., Lagerberg, T., Bjureberg, J., Butwicka, A., Chang, Z., Larsson, H., D’Onofrio, BM, Leval, A. and Bergen, SE (2023), Melatonin use and risk of self-harm and unintentional injury in youth with and without mental illness. J Child Psychol Psychiatr. https://doi.org/10.1111/jcpp.13785

