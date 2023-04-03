



Want to know if you’re at risk for two common heart diseases? Your doctor may want to check your heart shape.

Researchers at the Smidt Heart Institute in Cedars-Sinai found that patients with round hearts shaped like a baseball were more likely to develop heart failure and atria in the future than those with longer hearts shaped like traditional Valentine hearts. I discovered that I was more likely to develop fibrillation. Their findings were Med — Cell Press New Peer-Reviewed Medical Journal — Using deep learning and advanced image analysis to study the genetics of heart structure. Their results were clear. “People with spherical hearts were 31% more likely to develop atrial fibrillation and 24% more likely to develop cardiomyopathy, a type of heart muscle disease,” said the Smidt Heart Institute. cardiologist and researcher David Ouyang, M.D., Ph.D. in the department of artificial intelligence in medicine. This risk was identified after researchers analyzed cardiac MRI images of 38,897 healthy individuals from the UK Biobank. Using this same database, researchers used computational models to identify cardiac genetic markers associated with these heart diseases. “We looked at the genetics of globularity and found four genes associated with cardiomyopathy: PLN, ANGPT1, PDZRN3, and HLA DR/DQ,” said Ouyang. “His first three of these genes were also associated with an increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation.” Atrial fibrillation, the most common type of arrhythmia disorder, greatly increases the risk of stroke. The condition is increasing in prevalence, and by 2030 he is predicted to affect 12.1 million people in the United States. Cardiomyopathy is a type of heart muscle disease that makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood to other parts of the body, which can eventually lead to heart failure. The main types of cardiomyopathy – dilated, hypertrophic, arrhythmogenic, and restrictive – affect 1 in 500 of her adults. According to cardiologists at Cedars-Sinai, the shape of the heart changes over the years and usually becomes rounder, especially after a serious cardiac event like a heart attack. “A change in the shape of the heart may be the first sign of disease,” said study author Christine M. Albert, M.D., MPH, chief of cardiology at the Smidt Heart Institute. “Understanding how the heart changes in the face of disease, combined with more reliable and intuitive imaging to support this knowledge, is critical in the prevention of two life-changing diseases. It’s a step.” According to Ouyang, the findings further highlight the potential for using cardiac imaging to more effectively diagnose (and prevent) many conditions. He also emphasized the need for additional research. “A large biobank containing cardiac imaging data offers the opportunity to analyze and define changes in heart structure and function that were not possible with traditional approaches,” said Ouyang. “Deep learning and computer vision also enable faster and more comprehensive cardiac measurements that could help identify genetic variants that affect the heart. decades ago”

