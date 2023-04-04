Minn. Man dies of rabies despite treatment after exposure.





Fox News reports on the fatality rate marking the first reported U.S. death from rabies in a properly treated person, according to Clinical Infectious Diseases Reports.Other health and wellness news , infertility, listeria, seasonal allergies, and more. Fox News: Rabies patient becomes first fatal case in US after post-exposure treatment, report says



According to a recent article published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, a Minnesota man is the first reported death from rabies in the United States despite taking appropriate post-exposure precautions. An 84-year-old man died about six months after waking up in the morning of 2021 after being bitten on his right hand by a ferocious bat. (Sudakar, 4/3) In other health and wellness news — Bloomberg: Infertility affects 1 in 6 people globally, WHO urges countries to do more



The World Health Organization reports that infertility affects 1 in 6 people worldwide, urging countries to do more to help people get pregnant. Researchers found little difference between high-, middle- and low-income countries in a report released Tuesday. According to WHO, most countries have to pay for treatment privately, and many suffer from mental health problems and financial hardships. (Ring, 4/3) CIDRAP: CDC says listeria outbreak linked to deli meats and cheese is over



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week that the Listeria outbreak in multiple states that began in 2021 is now over after 16 cases and one death. In an investigation notice, the CDC said the outbreak was tied to meat and cheese from deli counters, including a deli in Brooklyn, N.Y., where five case-patients purchased sliced ​​deli meat and cheese. Whole-genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient samples were genetically closely related. This indicates that people got sick from the same food source, and we identified the outbreak strain in meat slices and environmental samples from the Brooklyn Deli. (Doll, 4/3) The Washington Post: More than 1 in 4 U.S. adults suffer from seasonal allergies



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than one in four adults (26%) suffers from seasonal allergies, making it the most common allergic condition afflicting US residents. A companion report on allergies in children found that a smaller proportion (19%, or nearly one in her five) of children had seasonal allergies. Seasonal allergies, also known as allergic rhinitis or hay fever, can occur year-round, but are most common in the spring, when the body’s immune system reacts to grass and tree pollen. 3) KHN: Raincoats, underwear, school uniforms: Are your clothes dripping with ‘eternal chemicals’?



Fashion isn’t the only risk when buying leggings or a raincoat. Toxic chemicals have been found in hundreds of consumer products and clothing purchased from racks across the country, although it’s not yet clear how much risk they pose. There have been thousands of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) since the invention of PFAS chemicals are used in nonstick cookware, water repellent clothing, and firefighting foam. (Norman, 4/4) KHN: Fatigue is common in older people and has many possible causes



Linda C. Johnson of Indianapolis wasn’t prepared for the fatigue that befell her after being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in early 2020. Initially, Johnson, now 77, thought she was depressed. She could barely summon the energy to get her dressed in the morning. Some days I couldn’t get out of her bed. But when she began sorting out her own problems, Johnson realized something else was going on: no matter how much she had slept the night before, She woke up exhausted. She felt drained even though she did nothing during the day. (Graham, 4/4) About the Marburg virus — The New York Times: New Marburg outbreak in Africa raises alarm bells about spread of deadly virus



Two simultaneous outbreaks of the Marburg virus, a close relative of Ebola that can kill 90% of those infected, have important implications for the behavior of this enigmatic bat-borne pathogen and global efforts to prepare for a potential pandemic. I am raising an issue. Marburg disease, a hemorrhagic fever, is rare. Only a handful of outbreaks have been reported since the virus was identified in 1967. (Noren, 4/3) This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, an overview of health policy coverage by major news outlets.sign up email subscription.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khn.org/morning-breakout/minn-man-dies-from-rabies-despite-post-exposure-treatment/

