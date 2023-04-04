Proteinuria is the condition in which protein is found in the urine.Here’s why and how to prevent it





Proteinuria is a condition caused by the presence of excess protein in the urine Proteinuria is a condition characterized by the presence of excess protein, primarily albumin, in the urine. Generally, the kidneys filter waste and excess water from the blood and excrete it as urine. At the same time, the kidneys retain necessary and valuable proteins, such as albumin, to keep them circulating in the bloodstream. , eventually a significant amount of protein begins to be excreted in the urine. Proteinuria can occur for many reasons, but it is usually caused by damage to the glomeruli, the small blood vessels in the kidneys that filter blood. Proteinuria is a sign of an underlying health condition or disease. There is a possibility. Proteinuria can occur due to: Diabetes: High blood sugar in diabetes can over time damage the kidneys and cause albuminuria, a type of proteinuria. Hypertension: Hypertension is another major cause of proteinuria. Chronic high blood pressure puts a strain on the kidneys and can lead to kidney damage. Kidney disease: Various diseases such as glomerular disease, nephritis, and kidney infections can damage the kidneys and cause proteinuria. Heart Failure: People with heart failure may have reduced blood flow to their kidneys. This can lead to proteinuria and ultimately chronic kidney disease. Certain drugs: Some drugs, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), can cause kidney damage and cause proteinuria. Symptoms of proteinuria are usually not obvious in the early stages. Most often, this condition is detected by routine urinalysis, which measures the amount of protein in the urine. Some of the symptoms you may experience in advanced stages of proteinuria are: Foamy Urine: If your urine looks foamy, you may have too much protein in your urine.

Swelling: Too much protein in the urine can cause swelling or edema in the legs, ankles, or abdomen.

Fatigue: Proteinuria causes fatigue, tiredness, and loss of energy. Prevention of proteinuria is highly dependent on the underlying cause of the condition. In general, certain steps can prevent proteinuria. Preventive tips for better kidney health: Manage Blood Sugar: If you have diabetes, making sure your blood sugar is within a healthy range can reduce your risk of developing proteinuria. Control blood pressure: High blood pressure can lead to kidney damage, including proteinuria. Controlling blood pressure through lifestyle changes and medications can lower your risk. Avoid smoking: Smoking is harmful to your kidneys and increases your risk of kidney damage, including proteinuria. Limit alcohol intake: Excessive alcohol consumption can damage the kidneys and increase the likelihood of proteinuria. Maintain a Healthy Weight: Eating a healthy diet and engaging in regular physical activity can help you maintain a healthy weight and reduce your risk of developing proteinuria. Hydration: Drinking plenty of fluids, especially water, can help flush toxins out of your body and reduce the chances of developing proteinuria. Managing Chronic Diseases: If you have underlying medical conditions such as heart or kidney disease, managing them properly can reduce your risk of developing proteinuria. In conclusion, proteinuria is a condition characterized by the presence of excess protein, primarily albumin, in the urine. It can be caused by kidney damage for many reasons, including diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and certain medications. It can be asymptomatic and is often detected by urinalysis. Prevention of proteinuria includes managing underlying medical conditions, maintaining a healthy weight, quitting smoking, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, and adequate hydration. Seeing a doctor and following preventive measures can reduce the risk of proteinuria and related complications. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a professional or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

