ART results are mostly better for lesbian versus heterosexual couples





A Swedish study found that lesbian couples conceived via assisted reproductive technology (ART) had significantly better or comparable birth outcomes than heterosexual couples conceived naturally or via ART. showed in a new analysis on childbirth. Among all births in Sweden from 2007 to 2018, the average birth weight of babies of heterosexual couples conceived naturally or by ART was 3429.5 g and 3342.9 g, respectively, compared with babies of same-sex couples conceived by ART. had a mean birth weight of 3460.2 g. (both P.<0.001), Dr. Alice Goisis, University College London, and co-authors, jam. Furthermore, the average gestational age for babies of same-sex couples conceived on ART was 278.1 days, compared to 277.6 days for babies of heterosexual couples conceived spontaneously (P.=0.004), and 274.7 days if the parent conceived on ART (P.<0.001). “Higher rates of adverse birth outcomes report consistently Goisis and team suggest that the higher rate of multiple births in ART pregnancies may partly explain the higher proportion of children conceived via assisted reproductive technology than those conceived naturally. points out that there is a Growing risk. “It is unclear to what extent the remaining differences are attributable to factors related to reproductive technology or infertility, and this is associated with an increased risk of poor birth outcomes,” they added. Couples generally undergo ART treatment without experiencing infertility.” The authors also found higher rates of low birth weight and preterm birth in heterosexual couples with ART conception compared with lesbian couples, although this did not reach statistical significance. . “The findings suggest that it is not the treatment itself, but other factors that are associated with poorer birth outcomes,” said Goisis. MedPage Today. She also noted that in other situations, particularly where ART is less accessible, especially for same-sex lesbian couples, the stress of undergoing treatment can worsen birth outcomes. In Sweden, lesbian couples have been eligible for publicly funded ART treatment with donated sperm since 2005, providing Goisis and co-authors with sufficient data for their study. Further studies in other countries are needed to determine whether the results are similar, Goisis added. She and her team used the Swedish National Quality Register for Assisted Reproductive Medicine, including all ART treatments (in vitro fertilization, intracytoplasmic sperm injection, intrauterine insemination), medical birth registry and total population registry including data. Linked to Birth outcomes and sociodemographic characteristics. From 2007 to 2018, there were 868 ART births for lesbian couples, 23,488 ART births for heterosexual couples, and 456,898 spontaneous births. Mean age at childbirth was 32.9 years for lesbian couples, 33.2 years for heterosexual couples using ART, and 28.3 years for spontaneous birth couples. Same-sex and heterosexual couples who conceived on ART had higher rates of multiplicity (5.8% and 7.5%, respectively) compared with those who delivered spontaneously (2.1%). Focusing on first birth, Goisis et al. assessed four outcomes: birth weight, gestational age, low birth weight (<2,500 g), and preterm birth (<37 weeks of gestation). They noted that the presence of infertility factors was not directly assessed, which was a limitation of their study. Did. Rachel Robertson He is a writer for MedPage Today’s enterprise and research teams and also covers OB/GYN news. Her print, data, and audio Her stories have appeared in Everyday Health, Gizmodo, The Bronx Her Times, and multiple podcasts. follow Disclosure This work was supported by the European Research Council under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme, as well as grants from the Academy of Finland and the Center for Social Inequalities in Population Health, Max Planck University Helsinki. Goisis and colleagues report no conflicts of interest. Primary information jam Source reference: Goisis A, et al. Assisted reproductive conception for same-sex couples and postnatal outcomes after natural conception and assisted reproductive technology for heterosexual couples. JAMA 2023; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2023.1345. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

