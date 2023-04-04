



As healthcare professionals, we are familiar with the debilitating effects of pain on our patients’ quality of life. Whether acute or chronic, pain can be difficult to manage effectively. Fortunately, advances in pain management have improved our understanding of pain and its mechanisms, improving the overall effectiveness of treatments. One expert who has devoted his career to this field is Dr. Andrea Furlan, associate professor of medicine at the University of Toronto and staff physician and senior scientist at the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute. Dr. Furlan is his leader on the team for the development of the Canadian Opioid Guidelines and is currently involved with the National Department of Guidelines in its dissemination and implementation across Canada. I recently interviewed Dr. Furlan Yasashii pharmacy 5 We were also able to discuss the main misunderstandings and challenges that still face when treating patients suffering from chronic pain. For example, we know that pain can be classified as acute or chronic, each with different treatment strategies.IinterviewDr. Furlan explains that pain can be further classified as nociceptive, neuropathic, or nociogenic. nociceptive pain It’s the pain we all know so well, caused by tissue damage or inflammation. neuropathic pain Caused by nerve damage or malfunction. nociceptive pain, However, it is persistent pain without clear evidence of tissue damage and is due to dysfunction of the pain system. This type of pain is common in people who: Fibromyalgia, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Type 1, and Irritable BowelDr. Furlan explained the importance of proper diagnosis of nociceptive pain. less responsive to drugs However, it responds very well to mind-body therapy and unprescription. Regarding drugs, Dr. Furlan stressed the importance of proper use and method. Undertreatment of acute pain It can cause sensitization of the pain system and this approach can also have long-term consequences. I have explained how patients need to be on their side for this purpose. What you may not know is that Dr. Furlan now has her own YouTube channel She teaches patients how to live better with chronic pain (a great resource to refer patients to) and her book8 Steps to Overcoming Chronic Painis currently accepting pre-orders and is scheduled to be released in mid-April. I really learned a lot from this interview. We hope this easy-to-follow interview with Dr. Furlan will be a great resource for both healthcare professionals and patients suffering from chronic pain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.canadianhealthcarenetwork.ca/understanding-pain-and-what-healthcare-professionals-can-do

