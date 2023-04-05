Being sick frequently may increase the risk of dementia





Being sick frequently can affect how quickly your brain ages, increasing your risk of dementia and other forms of cognitive decline. These are Tulane University findings, conducted in collaboration with West Virginia University and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, and published in the journal. Brain, Behavior, ImmunityIn this study, we examined aged male mice and found that intermittent and repeated exposure to moderate inflammation, such as that caused by influenza or seasonal head colds, significantly affected cognitive impairment and interneuronal communication in these mice. was found to cause confusion. We were interested in asking whether differences in infection experience could explain, at least in part, the differences in dementia rates seen in populations. Adults, functionally intact, but intermittent exposure to inflammation resulted in memory loss and decreased neuronal function.”

Elizabeth Engler-Chiurazzi, PhD, first author, behavioral neuroscientist, Tulane Department of Neurosurgery This study is the first to model repeated and intermittent infections in mice to examine long-term effects on brain function and health. Humans often experience infections and inflammation at significantly higher rates than laboratory mice. However, given that deficits were observed in mice after only five intermittent inflammatory treatments, cognitive changes in humans may be more robust. “Our mice only experienced a few intermittent disease-like inflammations, so the fact that we didn’t observe any deficits was surprising,” said Engler-Chiurazzi. increase. “The effects were subtle, but that’s why I think these results are meaningful. In humans, cognitive deficits from a comparable number of inflammatory experiences may not be noticeable in everyday life, but they may be less pronounced in aging.” It can have a cumulative effect that adversely affects the brain that has been exposed to it.” The findings may have important implications for standard care regarding how to manage infectious diseases in the elderly and those at risk of dementia. And perhaps more relevant given the ongoing research into the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the COVID-19 long-term syndrome. Engler-Chiurazzi said more research is needed to understand why infections affect the brain and how to mitigate those effects. Additionally, she hopes follow-up studies will investigate whether more vulnerable populations affected by health disparities face a higher burden of neurological effects. “In our opinion, the biggest takeaway from this study is the importance of staying as healthy and infection-free as possible,” she said. sauce: Journal reference: Engler-Chiurazzi, EB, others(2023). Intermittent systemic exposure to lipopolysaccharide-induced inflammation disrupts long-term hippocampal potentiation and impairs cognition in aging male mice. Brain, Behavior, Immunity. doi.org/10.1016/j.bbi.2022.12.013

