Health
5 easy exercises for toned arms you can do at home
release date: April 5, 2023 at 10:15 am
Who wouldn’t want toned arms to help you lift everything from grocery bags to big weights at the gym? Not impossible, but a lot of work. If you don’t like sweating in the gym, we reached out to fitness influencer and entrepreneur Simran Varecha to share the best at-home arm exercises for toned arms. rice field.
These exercises are great for strengthening and toning your arms. However, it is not a magic exercise that melts fat. So, combine these exercises with the rest of your workout routine and a healthy diet to get the best benefits.
Try These At-Home Exercises For Toned Arms
Simran Valecha shares 5 exercises for toned arms that you can do in the comfort of your own home.
1. Inchworm movement
The inchworm is a dynamic move that’s perfect for warming up for your workout. Exercises for arms, core, shoulders, chest, upper back, hamstrings and glutes.
How to perform the inchworm exercise: Stand with your feet together, bend at the waist and place your hands in front of your feet. Do not bend your knees when doing this. Walk your hands forward slowly, then move your legs to complete the exercise.
Also Read: Inchworm Exercises for Strength and Flexibility: Knowing the Right Method
2. Shoulder tap
Make this exercise a part of your arm training routine so you don’t have to have a stranger to lift your suitcase on the plane. Shoulder taps target your core, arms, shoulders, glutes, and hamstrings.
How to do the shoulder tap: Stay in a plank position, palms under chest (not in front), feet shoulder-width apart, core engaged. Raise your palm and tap the opposite shoulder to keep your body still. Repeat on alternating sides to complete the rep.
3. Arm circles with tone bands or wrist weights
Get your arms in perfect shape with this exercise that targets arms, core and shoulders.
How to perform an arm circle: Stand tall with a tight core, arms parallel to the floor, feet shoulder-width apart. Start by making circles in the air with your arms, making sure your arms are at shoulder height as you do this.
4. Tricep kickback
Tricep kickbacks target the triceps and increase triceps strength. It provides stability to the shoulders and arms, improves flexibility, increases range of motion and overall range. upper body strength.
How to do a tricep kickback: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend forward until your torso is parallel to the floor and your spine, neck, and head are in a straight line. Keep your knees soft, but don’t bend them. Hold a bottle or dumbbell in each hand and slowly extend your arms as far back as possible. If you find it difficult to do both hands at the same time, train one arm first, place the other arm on your thigh, then train the other arm.
Also Read: Want toned arms but hate push-ups?Try the Tricep Kickback
5. Biceps curl
This combo set targets your biceps and core to help build upper body strength. No more needing strangers to help you lift your shopping bags.
How to do the Biceps Curl: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, your knees soft, and hold a bottle or dumbbell with both hands in an underhand grip. Bend your arms until they are parallel to the floor, moving only your elbows. Repeat this 10 times. Then move your arm from elbow height to shoulder and repeat 10 times. Then perform the full range of motion from the sides to the shoulders and repeat 10 times.
Remember this for stronger arms
Before you try these exercises, you should know that “spot reduction” is a myth. Fitness experts call it a hoax. So if you think these exercises alone will make your arms toned, you are wrong. Studies show that it’s important to be healthy and strong with a combination of cardio, strength training, and a healthy diet. It should be part of your training regimen, not the only exercise you do throughout the day to maintain fitness.
